4 Ways AfriLabs Bring Technology and Innovation to Africa





This article is a brand press post. Brand Press is a paid service for brands that want to reach their Techpoint Africa audience directly. Techpoint Africa’s editorial team has not created BrandPress content. To promote your brand through Brand Press, please contact emailbusiness @ techpoint.africa.

In Africa, areas such as domestic and international trade, banking and finance, telecommunications, health and logistics. These are some of the areas that have been heavily influenced by technology and innovation. Obviously, the great ideas and solutions we see today do not come from the void. New opportunities, better access, everyone’s participation, and operational speed and efficiency are today’s notable solutions. Our technology hub is alive and well, full of innovative ideas to improve the status quo.

Acting as incubators, accelerators, and other forms of innovation centers, these hubs are making progress in providing solutions to Africa, the most pressing development challenge in the various sectors, thereby helping Africans. It is revolutionizing the standard of living. By contributing to the development of a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem, these hubs influence in real-time, practical terms as well as theory. These are guidelines for the fact that Africa is advancing, with technology and innovation as the main drivers.

Obviously, these emerging tech hubs have great potential, and if they don’t survive, their impact will be of little use. And yes, tech hubs need targeted support to survive. Essentially, tech hubs provide space that can accelerate the growth of tech businesses and thus bring prosperity to the community. Leverage our foresight and experience to help build communities, foster collaboration, welcome diversity, and drive innovation in the space. The success of Tech Hub is no coincidence. They may be primarily due to network organizations / organizations specially established to be key drivers and key contributors to the sustainability of Africa’s technology and innovation ecosystem. Research shows that network organizations that support the survival and growth of Tech Hubs support by providing funding, support systems, infrastructure, culture, policy and regulatory frameworks, education, and markets.

One such network organization striving to accelerate the technological outlook for Africa today is Afri Labs, the Pan-African community and connector for Africa’s technology hub. Founded in 2011, Afri Labs was born out of the need to build a community around a rapidly emerging technology hub. The innovation space serves as a meeting place and community for developers, start-ups, entrepreneurs and investors. AfriLabs’ business is solely aimed at providing sustainable support to African innovators to support the development of potential entrepreneurs to stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa, 5 in 4 countries. Started with only one hub. The network has recorded astronomical growth over a decade and currently has more than 300 member hubs in 51 African countries in its portfolio and is still counting.

The four main channels that organizations have driven the growth of technology and innovation in Africa are:

The Power of a Vibrant Community: Leveraging a collective intelligence community is a key way for Afri Labs to enable technology and innovation in Africa. Over the years, AfriLabs has built a strong network of thriving technology communities. AfriLabs operates one of the largest technology communities to provide members with access to a well-connected network of innovators and tech entrepreneurs across Africa, especially in innovation projects and activities in various sectors. Promote collaboration with your team. An example of an initiative that harnesses the power of a vibrant community is the AfriLabs Annual Gathering, which has been held annually since 2016. AfriLabs Annual Gathering offers a unique opportunity to bring together the hub of the AfriLabs network and other stakeholders in the African technology ecosystem. , Share knowledge on common themes and build partnerships. Another example is AfriLabs Candid Conversations. This is an online panel session where leaders of the African technology and innovation ecosystem share knowledge and experience with the community on important and sensitive issues that African innovation enablers, policy makers, donors and other stakeholders can do. .. Do better for Africa’s innovation economy. Capacity Building: AfriLabs has conducted extensive research over the years to identify the needs of African technology hubs. Based on this research, AfriLabs is designing and implementing a series of initiatives targeting hubs across Africa. These initiatives are currently being updated and extended to the AfriLabs Capacity Building Program (ACBP). The program is supported by the Agence Franaise de Dveloppement’s € 2 million capacity building project through the Digital Africa Seed Fund. Key activities include physical training workshops, peer-to-peer learning, funding, and certification. The goal of this program is to strengthen the member hub, thereby contributing to the growth of Africa’s innovation ecosystem, while increasing the proportion of start-ups that are successful and willing to invest in the African continent. Also part of ACBP, AfriLabs Hubs Learning Week is a set of peer-to-peer capabilities that provide innovation hub managers and staff with the essential formal incubation management training and skills needed to launch, operate and expand the hub. Development virtual workshop. / Innovation Center in Africa. As of the first quarter of 2021, five series of Hub Learning Weeks will be held, with more than 2000 participants including hub managers and hub staff from 54 African countries and two diaspora countries. I participated. Funding and Resources: Sufficient funding is needed for successful innovation. AfriLabs will fund African technology start-ups to promote and support innovators, as well as promote collaboration and partnerships that accelerate the African technology ecosystem. In 2020 alone, the network has provided community members with more than € 279,000 in grants to support more than 212 start-ups. 78% of them are female-led. Another example is an investment tool aimed at increasing the pool of capital available to promising African growing entrepreneurs, supporting the startup ecosystem and increasing visibility into institutional impacts. A recent launch of a Catalyst Africa. This co-investment was developed by African Labs in collaboration with the African Business Angels Network (ABAN) and was designed to fund African start-ups with innovative digital solutions and measurable impacts. Affecting Policy across Africa: AfriLabs is also renowned for advancing policy recommendations that will help shape the future of African technology. This organization helps community members partner with national governments, regional organizations, and local and international non-government policy advocates to seed policies that help innovate and foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem. .. AfriLabs is currently influencing policies in five African countries, including Mali, Senegal, Niger, Nigeria and Rwanda. AfriLabs is also leveraging partnerships to achieve this. A recent partnership with the United Nations Development Program Accelerator Lab to promote innovation policy in Africa is a good example.

As Africa’s technology environment continues to evolve, networking organizations like AfriLabs are essential as well as helping to bridge the connectivity and funding gaps that often hinder the growth of technology companies across the continent. However, we will support the development of the African technology and innovation ecosystem through initiatives that accelerate the acceleration of technology and innovation on the African continent. This will allow Africa to participate in the world’s knowledge and innovation markets, thereby driving Africa’s socio-economic growth.

