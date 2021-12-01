Chr.Hansen’s Fermentation-Compatible Bioprotection FreshQ Solution Score Innovation Award





December 1, 2021 — A panel of industry experts has selected Chr. Hansens FreshQ concept at this year’s FiEurope Innovation Awards in Frankfurt, Germany. The Food Tech Innovation Award has been awarded to a variety of next-generation food cultures that have been fixed as groundbreaking in that fermented dairy products have less impact on post-acidification.

Talking to Food Ingredients Starting from the trade fair show floor, there is Marianne Gregersen, Commercial Development Manager for Chr’s Dairy Bioprotection. Hansen.

She emphasizes that FreshQ may help fight food waste, saying:

Enhanced sensory appeal This next-generation FreshQ culture takes the dairy industry to the next level by providing producers with benefits, including improved sensory adaptation compared to other food cultures with bioprotective effects. increase.

Cultures also provide lower post-acidification effects at accelerated temperatures in circulation, or in situations involving long retention times or slow cooling.

“We have found that the main mechanism of FreshQ is the uptake of manganese, an essential nutrient in small amounts of milk,” said Marianne Gregersen of FiEurope2021 in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Our Chr. Hansen’s culture absorbs manganese, so yeast and mold cannot live in it. That’s why improving the quality and shelf life of fermented milk and cheese products is a completely natural way. “

Gregersen says finding a good culture that doesn’t significantly reduce pH levels is an important challenge. “But now, all kinds of yogurt and cheese can taste great, even beyond the best dates ever.”

Global rollout Chr. Hansen develops a FreshQ culture among dairy producers in Brazil, Argentina, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, Malaysia and China.

“Around the world, we were very interested in producing high quality products with longer shelf life without adding anything artificial,” says Gregersen.

FreshQ is linked to the accelerated food waste prevention strategy across the global industry, in line with the goals announced at the recent COP26 Summit.

“Our impact studies we commissioned show that if all yogurts in Europe use FreshQ, we can reduce food waste in this sector by 30%,” Gregersen continues. “We know that food waste is a major source of greenhouse gases.”

Another nomination welcomed at the Food Tech Innovation Awards finalist awards ceremony was AAK’s Ako Bisc GO, branded as the “New Biscuit Fat Revolution.” Was included. The structured emulsion combines a hydrated monoglyceride double layer with sugar to stabilize the oil droplets in the aqueous phase with innovative technology.

The sugars in this solution increase viscosity, reduce water activity, increase technical functionality and microbial stability, and extend the shelf life of emulsions.

When used to make biscuits, AkoBisc GO! It enables a simple manufacturing process and multiple sensory benefits. Low SAFA, non-hydrogenated, free of tropical fats, low in 3-MCPD.

ICL Food Specialties has also been nominated for the Food Tech Innovation Award. The supplier has designed the JOHAS F line, a new generation of reliable JOHA emulsified salts used to optimize the protein content of processed cheese.

The JOHA SF line is ideal for spreads, snacks, aluminum foil stuffed processed cheese applications, as well as analog and UHT treated cheese applications. This solution also helps reduce the stickiness of cheese and the amount of sodium.

In addition, this ingredient allows switching between hydrocolloids or starch while ensuring a constant ideal viscosity during packaging.

Additional report from Gaynor Selby at Fi Europe 2021 in Frankfurt by Benjamin Ferrer

