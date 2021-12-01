Google Docs Updates and WorkSpace Enhancements for Educators





We have announced updates to the latest Google Docs and enhancements to Google Workspace to help teachers, students, and admins.

Google Docs updates for educators and students include a new search feature that makes adding citations much easier. It also adds a new auto-fill feature aimed at speeding up repetitive tasks, similar to smartphone auto-typing.

With the Google Workspace update for administrators, you can use the SAML partial SSO feature to assign SSO profiles to organizations or groups. It was previously available in beta, but is now open to everyone.

Google Docs Updates: New Search and Autofill

A new autofill feature for updated Google Docs is to remove work from citations. Not only does this help you add the source to your document, but it also ensures that it is formatted correctly.

This is useful for both educators and students. It will make life easier for students, but it is important to learn how citations work so that you can correctly check the automated parts.

This process uses a simple drop-down menu to allow users to enter the information they need to add the correct citation to their work.

In the Citation sidebar, select the plus icon labeled Add Citation Source and select the source and how to access it. You probably use a URL web link or an ISBN book number. Then fill in the fields and then enter or edit the source information.

For citations in the text, place the cursor where you want it, place the cursor on the sidebar citation you want to cite, and then[引用]Select the button.

For references, place the cursor where you want it to appear and in the citation sidebar[参考文献の挿入]Click. Simple.

(Image credit: Google) Assign SSO profile in Google Workspace

The new Google Workspace update is aimed at administrators who want to make SSO configuration a simpler process. Previously in beta, it is now available to all users.

As a standard, configuring SSO with a third-party identity provider applies to the entire domain. Instead, you can do this if you want to split users and authenticate with Google, perhaps for vendors and contractors.

A feature called partial SSO allows you to specify authenticator methods as needed. To do this, go to the admin console and[セキュリティ],[設定]Select in the order of. Now select a single sign-on (SSO) setup with a third-party IdP. next,[SSOプロファイルの割り当ての管理]Select an option.

Both Google Docs updates and Google Workspace updates have been published and will be available on your device now or soon.

