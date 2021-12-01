Google suspends election ads for 2022 Philippine elections





The (first update) policy applies to “Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and Election Ads purchased through the shopping platforms that advertisers plan to place on Google, YouTube, and partner properties.”

Google said on Wednesday, December 1, that it would not accept election campaigns, including February 8, 2022 to May 9, 2022, and election advertisements in the Philippines during the period of silence.

“This policy applies to Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and election ads purchased through the shopping platforms that advertisers plan to place on Google, YouTube, and partner properties. This includes political parties, people, and others. It includes ads that encourage or oppose the party’s candidacy for public office, “Google said in a press release.

Google said it will send notifications to affected advertisers about policy updates.

The company previously banned political advertising on the platform, including before the 2019 Canadian Federal Election and the 2020 Singapore election.

Google also said election-related initiatives are approaching to help people find accurate information and encourage them to participate in elections. Earlier this year, Google launched the #MagpaRehistroKa campaign with COMELEC and other partners, and the voter registration campaign website was hosted on Google Cloud and advertised on social media pages. We also launched the English and Cebuano magazine #YOUThink to promote media and information literacy. With report from Reuters /Rappler.com

