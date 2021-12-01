Design (art) + technology (AI) for innovation in 2021





Unlike many in the past, we are entering a new era in which art is created, constructed and executed by AI. Innovators not only dug up old art forms and used AI to create new versions, but also built entirely new magical sculptors, solutions and even robots. In 2021, many new artworks jointly created by artists and AI experts were introduced to the world, pushing the boundaries of what is itself called “art”.

The biggest breakthroughs in AI art in 2021 are:

Applicable >> Beethoven’s 10th Symphony

Ludwig van Beethoven died in 1827, leaving behind some musical sketches of his 10th Symphony. Cut in October 2021, a complete recording of Beethoven’s 10th Symphony was released. The Karajan Institute, an Austrian-based organization that promotes music technology, has created a team of Austrian composers Walter Werzowa. Computational music expert Mark Gossam. Robert Levin, a musicologist at Harvard University. And Professor Ahmed Elgammal, director of the Art & AI Lab at Rutgers University, made this possible using AI. They had to teach the AI ​​how to take a melodic line and harmonize it. The machine needed to learn the composition of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony from basic four-tone motifs and develop longer and more complex musical structures. The AI ​​then learned to connect two sections of music and created a coder. Once the complete configuration was understood, the AI ​​had to adjust it. It took the team 18 months to build and coordinate the entire two movements, each with more than 20 minutes.

Painting ideas

In 2021, the infamous videos of celebrities from Elon Musk to Kim Jong Un to Mona Lisa singing became a hot topic on social media. Yes, these deepfake were created using AI. Credits belong to Wombo.Ai of Ben-Zion Benkhin, an AI-based lip-sync app. The company also created WomboDream, a software that converts text into computer-generated paintings. The company hasn’t disclosed the technology they’re using, but experts suspect that AI is using the VQGAN + CLIP architecture, which transforms ideas into paintings.

NVIDIA also announced GauGAN 2, the latest version of NVIDIA Research’s AI painting demo. Utilizing deep learning, this model consists of text-to-image functionality. This is one of the first AI models to incorporate multiple modality, semantic segmentation, text, sketches and styles within a single GAN network. Earlier this year, NVIDIA released NVIDIA Canvas, a tool built on GauGAN. It can be used with any NVIDIA RTX GPU. GauGAN2 is trained with 10 million landscape images using the NVIDIA Selene supercomputer.

Pablo Picasso’s painting revealed

The “lonely crouching nude” was found hidden beneath the surface of Pablo Picasso’s paintings. Oxia Palus has revealed that it uses AI, advanced imaging technology, and 3D printing. The company found this painting under Picasso’s “The Blind Man’s Diet” from 1903. The Oxia Pulse team, founded by George Can and Anthony Brashed, used XRF imaging and image processing to first outline hidden paintings and then in a trained Picasso style. AI that adds brush strokes to portraits. Next, I generated a portrait height map and gave it a texture. The image was printed on canvas using 3D printing technology.

See also Interactive Sculpture

Suchi Reddy and Amazon Web Services have created a piece titled “you + me FUTURES”, an interactive sculpture that transforms spoken language into light and color. It is on display at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building (AIB) in the United States. Artists call the 25-foot-high, 20-foot-wide sculpture a reflection of their “collective consciousness” and their thoughts on the future. First, visitors share their thoughts and feelings about the sculpture and the future, pick up words with a microphone and send them to the cloud. Now AWS uses AI to convert these words into the corresponding lights and colors that match the theme of the statement. Reddy and AWS took two years to create the sculpture and used tools such as Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Transcribe, and custom Amazon SageMaker models.

Robot writing and poetry playing

Invented by Aidan Meller in Oxford, Aida played a poem she wrote at the Ashmorean Museum in Oxford. Aida is not an AI that can write poetry, but for the first time this year. The robot was given Dante’s magnificent three-part narrative poem, the Divine Comedy. She used algorithms, word data banks, and voice pattern analysis to create responsive works.

Painting spotify

AI that enhances DAISY KULTURA helps users discover new art, create and share high-resolution collections, and display them in 3D virtual space. DAISY is based on its own dataset of interactions between people and artwork, and produces personal recommendations based on behavior. Users use KULTURA.art, an online art platform that hosts over 20,000 artwork from 2,700 artists in over 100,000 3D parallel galleries, just as Spotify and Netflix do in music, movies and shows. Get personalized recommendations about which paintings and artworks you like. Each.

Meeta has completed PGD in Business Journalism from IIJNM in Hanga Roa. With over 6 years of experience in journalism, she writes about new enterprise technologies focused on digital transformation. She loves biking and stays in touch with nature. Contact: [email protected]

