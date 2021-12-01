New World Update fixes issues from last big update





New World is no stranger to bugs and exploits. Since the release of MMOs by Amazon Games in September, the economy has been temporarily off several times and various malicious wartime tactics (glitches) have been adopted by players. So far, Amazon Games has balanced bug fixes with new content, but the big update to Into the Void has had unwanted results, so there’s another patch to stabilize the ship.

Amazon games have fixed an issue that caused many motes to drop from basic enemies. The team also removed elemental motes as a reward from collecting elemental creatures, reducing the number of other resources they get from them, and making things better aligned with their numbers and how often they spawn.

“The original intention of these creatures was to make them challenging and rare encounters in the world,” the team explained in a blog post. “The way we actually use them makes them less dangerous, more frequent, and imbalances with the amount of resources they provide compared to primary sources such as elemental plants and stones. Caused. “

This update also brings the missing gardening supplies back into the game. Amazon Games explains that the device was unintentionally removed after the update misclassified the kit as future content. If you have previously lost your gardening armor, you should have a reward chest in your inventory that includes the full set.

Fixed an issue where the gem craft recipe did not grant enough Trade Skill XP. The team explains that when a new craft tier is reached, the amount of tradeskill XP offered by lower tier items has recently decreased.

“We did this to improve the value of the top materials, emphasizing the creation of top items while improving our trading skills,” says Amazon. “Our intention behind this change is to reward you for creating higher tier items as players progress through the ranks of each trade skill. It turns out that players were spending a lot of time creating low-rise items rather than improving their skills in creating items that could actually be used at the current level. “

You will also find that the transaction, transfer, and collection of furniture and housing items has been re-enabled, fixing an issue where purchase orders from local storage sheds could not be processed.

Finally, Amazon Games states that this update lays the foundation for server merging and includes enhanced war performance.

If you’re interested in this yourself, check out the NewWorld Beginners Guide at the link.

