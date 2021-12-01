Android TV 12 is now available, but only on one device





A little later than the launch on smartphones, Android 12 was officially launched on Android TV. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when it will actually arrive at the consumer device.

The final stable release of Android TV 12, quietly announced today on Google’s developer site, is now available for both Android TV and Google TV versions. As with the beta update, Android TV 12 will continue to be available only on Google’s ADT-3 developer devices.

Despite Google’s early beta release, Android TV 12 has been consistently released much later than last year’s Android TV 11, which made its stable debut in September.

Regardless of timing, Android 12 has some new features on your TV. This includes support for expired 4K rendering of the home screen and UI, new privacy indicators and toggles for Android 12, HDMI CEC 2.0 and more. We’ve looked at Android TV 12 in detail in a previous article. Google explains:

With the official release of Android 12, the latest platform releases will also be available on TV. Take this opportunity to start building and testing your app to make it compatible with the latest Android releases of the new Google TV experience. Alternatively, you can download a build image of the standard Android TV experience.

We’ve added more customization to Android 12 to improve the experience and compatibility on TV devices. Some of the highlights of Android 12 for TV are improved media playback, more sophisticated user interface features, and enhanced privacy and security. In addition, it introduces better standard support and improvements for HDMI and tuners.

Google is currently deploying Android 12 to ADT-3 via an OTA update. You can also manually download the upgrade here.

Unfortunately, there are no clear signs of this update for Google’s own Chromecast dongle running Android TV OS 10 and havingn’t been updated for months. I contacted Google to see if I was planning a future update for Android 12 for the popular streamer, but I didn’t get any comments right away.

Android TV Details:

