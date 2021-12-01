Google search app is getting updates to improve one-handed use





Google is working to move the search bar to the bottom

Google has recently shown a trend towards improving one-handed use of its apps. This has been confirmed in the Material You rollout and the Android 12 update for Pixel smartphones. In this case, apps such as Google Translate move most UI elements to the bottom for better reachability. It seems that we are currently working on a new redesign of the search app. This moves the search bar to the bottom and enhances the experience on great Android smartphones such as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The German site SmartDroid first noticed not only that the app was easier to use with one hand, but also that it was possible to scroll and search for something, but also with Google’s current launcher design. Consistency is also improved. Search bar at the bottom after 2017.

Today’s android police video

Note that this is not the proper material to update, it is just a change in the placement of the search bar. However, the actual improvement should not be too far away. Most of Google’s apps are similar, as Pixel Launcher’s Discover feed recently got a Material You touchup.

The site reports that this change was discovered in beta version 12.47.12 of the Google app. Some AP writers have tried to install this version on their phones but have not yet confirmed the changes. Don’t be surprised if it doesn’t work on your phone, as it’s likely to be an A / B test with slow rollouts at this time. If Google rolls this out to everyone, it won’t happen for a while.

Google is also testing a version of the app that has a permanent search bar at the top (via the Google News Telegram channel) that removes the weather widget from the upper left corner of the screen. It’s not ergonomic, but it definitely looks pretty.

If you want to try your luck, check out the latest beta on the Google Play store or download the APK on your mobile phone.

Google Voice brings some new shortcuts to the Android home screen

Now if it can get a little material you action

