Fortnites’ new Party Worlds has a strong focus on socializing





Party World is a new space in Fortnite designed to focus on social rather than combat, game developer Epic Games announced. These are experiences designed as a place for players to hang out, play fun mini-games, and make new friends, the developers said, adding that Party World can’t focus on combat or damage. rice field.

To initiate the initiative, Epic collaborated with community members fivewalnut and TreyJTH on two examples of PartyWorld. One is an amusement park called Walnut World and the other is a late night lounge, which has a nightclub atmosphere. Developers say they accept submissions to spaces created by more communities. Please submit from this submission form using the island tag PartyWorld.

There is a second party world called the Late Night Lounge.Image: Epic Games

Party Worlds is Epics’ latest attempt to transform Fortnite from a competitive online game to a wider online social space. This already offers features ranging from one-off events like Travis Scott’s in-game concert to combat-free Party Royale mode. Users can also use the game’s creative mode to already create an island that acts as a social space instead of an arena. However, with the latest initiative, Epic seems to explicitly encourage and encourage users to create these social first spaces.

Party Worlds is not linked to any other island, so it is intended as a destination rather than a discovery tool.

And yes, this is all related to Epics’ plans to create the so-called Metaverse, a fully integrated 3D online space for people to exist. Epic is currently far from the only company that explicitly targets this future (see also Meta). The maturity of Fortnites technology means that Epics’ ambitions deserve to be taken seriously, not to mention the ever-popular games.

