Two video game stocks you can buy and hold for the next 10 years





It’s no secret that the video game industry has evolved significantly over the last few decades. From clunky old consoles with physical game cartridges to downloadable games, the industry has changed dramatically thanks to constant innovation.

However, while gameplay modes have changed, many of the most popular franchises show amazing abilities. Hit titles such as Nintendo’s (OTC: NTDOY) Mario Bros. and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA)’ FIFA and Madden series have adapted to the user’s favorite gaming style and are advancing with the technology around them.

Betting on both Nintendo and Electronic Arts is an easy way to take advantage of the dynamic video gaming sector, as more changes will be seen over the next decade.

1. Nintendo

Unlike most companies in the gaming space, Nintendo has not only undergone technological changes, but has actually created it. Nintendo has mostly combined games exclusively with its own hardware, so the company has endured numerous booms and bust cycles. However, the process seems to be changing.

According to research firm NPD Group, Nintendo has been home to Nintendo Switch, the world’s best-selling video game console, for 34 of the last 35 months, but unlike Nintendo’s previous consoles, it’s a user account. Is no longer specific hardware. Instead, users can save progress and content through online membership.

This digital focus also helps facilitate the transition between iterations of Nintendo’s various switches. So when users upgrade from the original Switch to Switch Lite and more recently to the Switch OLED model, they don’t have to reboot from the square model, instead save their progress and play games across different hardware. You can access. This facilitates additional console upgrades, not only keeping customers in the Nintendo ecosystem longer, but also giving Nintendo a better game development process.

As the company builds new downloadable games from well-known franchises such as Pokemon, Zelda, and Mario, Nintendo’s active user base is consistently growing. So far, Nintendo has sold more than 90 million Switch platforms in total, and has already touted 79 million play users in the first half of this year alone.

With upcoming slate of the game, including long-awaited titles such as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Animal Crossing add-on content, Nintendo expects 200 million sales by upgrading its guidance throughout the year. .. 2021 Software Units (Game Sales)-An increase of 19% from 2019 figures.

However, despite Nintendo’s promising outlook, cyclical concerns and the company’s risk-averse management team are hampering stock prices. Nintendo’s current corporate value (market capitalization minus net cash) has a much lower operating margin of 9.1 for the full year. Than many of its game buddies.

Over the next few years, Nintendo will continue to add new iterations to the Switch platform and continue to expand its active user base, so profits are steadily increasing.

2. Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, also known as EA, is the most popular video game publisher in sports-based franchises FIFA and Madden. Over the last decade, many of the company’s prominent titles have been consistent, but EA’s business model has changed dramatically. Driven by an industry-wide shift to live services, EA is becoming more and more digital. In fact, before the introduction of live gameplay and digital downloads, EA generated most of its revenue through the sale of physical games. This meant that the value of video games often stopped at the first purchase. But since then it has changed.

Since 2017, EA bookings from live services (customers committed but not yet fully recognized as revenue) have increased by more than 35% annually, with 62 company-wide bookings in the most recent quarter. Occupies%. More than 60% of the company’s initial game sales are fully digitized, with lower manufacturing and distribution costs, and an improved EA profit margin per unit. This transition has allowed EA to improve gross margin from less than 40% 10 years ago to 73% in the most recent quarter.

But company growth is not everything in the past. In the last quarter, EA’s bookings for the last 12 months increased 27% year-over-year, thanks to the success of EA’s new hit title Apex Legends. After the first release of Apex Legends in 2019, free shooters have grown rapidly to 100 million players, with annual bookings approaching $ 1 billion. In addition, EA’s management team has announced plans to further develop its success by releasing a mobile version. Apex’s later this year.

However, despite the lasting success that EA has demonstrated over the last decade, the company continues to trade with a favorable reputation. EA expects to generate approximately $ 2 billion in operating cash flow for the full year, but with a market capitalization of just over $ 35 billion, the ratio of corporate value to operating cash flow will be approximately 18 times higher. Management seems to be aware of this attractive price as it has repurchased $ 1.3 billion worth of shares in the last 12 months.

Between the company’s timeless franchise, its promising development potential, and the current valuation of its stock, investors should be in a fairly positive decade.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. It will help.

