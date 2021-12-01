Why Monterey’s best features haven’t arrived yet





Cupertino will be winter in about 3 weeks. The Bay Area’s seasonal transitions are usually nothing more than wearing a slightly heavier hoodie, but the seasonal transitions are also one of Apple’s expiration dates. Most spring promises.

Some features of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey announced in June haven’t been released yet. I got SharePlay on iOS 15.1, iCloud + features are still in beta, and my ID card has been postponed until 2022. The promise to ship perhaps the best features in Monterey is overdue.

Sure, three weeks is a long time … until you think Apple hasn’t shipped beta versions of macOS and iOS that support this new feature yet. If the feature isn’t ready to be previewed by the brave soul, how are you ready for all of us by mid-December? It’s tricky.

No one likes to wait for gifts to open under a tree until Christmas morning. This is especially true for gifts that literally look like the contours of a new bike. But we can’t choose. Apple gifts, Apple rules.

Waiting is the hardest part

First, Summary: Universal Control is a feature that promises to allow multiple Mac, iPad, or both users to integrate them into a more seamless experience. It’s not screen sharing that makes the iPad act like the second display on the Mac, like the Sidecar feature Apple introduced in macOS Catalina. With Universal Control, you can leave your iPad as it is and leave your iPad and Mac as Mac, but all of these devices are controlled by the same input device, share the clipboard, and are the same device. You can drag and drop like this.

In a sense, Universal Control is the culmination of some of the features Apple has introduced to macOS and iOS for some time. The universal clipboard is a major component. Cross-device drag and drop requires a significant legacy of AirDrop. Input device sharing that can drive multiple Macs, or even Macs and iPads from one keyboard and mouse, probably uses remote access technology to propagate keystrokes and trackpad gestures to other devices.

But do you put all these features together? It’s tricky. And Apple has the right to be careful.

Apple seems to be taking the time to make sure Universal Control works properly.Your patience will be rewarded

Over the last decade, it’s time to ship a new version, regardless of whether Apple is ready to expose all the features of iOS and macOS. Nowadays, it’s becoming more disciplined by choosing to delay the feature when it doesn’t work.

That’s a good decision. I still hear people complaining about the broken and shipped new features of macOS and iOS, even though they have been fixed since then. There is actually only one chance to make a first impression, and if a feature doesn’t work reliably, the user will give it up and never return.

Apple has also increased the difficulty of Universal Control in ways that only Apple can do. As announced, this feature basically has no user interface. Set one device next to another and then push the Mac pointer over the adjacent screen to see the device. Of course, in the background, the device is checking for accessibility over the wireless network, depending on the direction you choose to “push” the pointer from the edge of the screen, whether nearby devices are on the left or right. I understand. It looks easy, but it takes a lot of effort to make it look easy. It’s much easier for the user to press a button to find a nearby device, click to confirm, go to another device, click to confirm, and drag to show the device placement. This is the old fashioned way. And I think it’s great that Apple wants this feature to be less practical and more intuitive.

Even in beta, we don’t know if Universal Control will reach all of us by the first day of winter. But I’m still excited about that possibility. I have an M1 MacBook Air, so it’s almost always closed a few feet away, but what if I could easily control it from the same keyboard and trackpad I’m using to drive my iMac? I recently traveled with a MacBook Air and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and wish I could keep my iPad as an iPad and use both devices with one keyboard and trackpad. Just an external Mac monitor.

Universal control is ambitious. It builds on the technology Apple has added to macOS and iOS for years. And it promises to make life much better on multiple open Apple devices. Is it a hassle to wait 6 months after it is announced to give it a try? of course. But you know the saying. Good things will come to those who are waiting. And we wait.

