Apple has made a clear pair of AirPods, and we want them





Many bought Apple products on Black Friday weekends because of their appearance, but most of them probably didn’t think much about the design under a clean enclosure. But Apple collectors have given us a reason to rate what’s in our favorite devices.

Collector Giulio Zompetti posted a photo on Twitter of a pair of Apple devices claiming to be a translucent prototype of AirPods. It’s unclear why these prototypes were created, but they probably weren’t actually considered for sale and were used to assist in engineering. Still, it’s the look that many Apple fans will be happy to pay for.

Zompetti also shared an image of a transparent 29W power adapter that might be even more beautiful than AirPods. Of course, it’s impractical because it’s mostly wall-mounted, but that doesn’t mean we want it.

From the late 90’s to the early 2000’s, Apple made a simple relationship with translucent products such as the iMac, CRT Studio Display, Pro speakers, and eMate 300. The era of those clear plastics is likely to be behind us, but it’s hard to look at these prototypes and not fall in love with the idea of ​​a line of translucent versions of Apple’s current products.

From the beginning, Apple prioritized internal design, and the Apple 1 was shipped without a case. X-ray shots were a popular iPhone wallpaper, and the transparent side doors were a popular aftermarket modification of the Power Mac G5. Years after Apple released the translucent ones, these products show that Apple’s internal design is still beautiful.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

