Samsung Galaxy A135G and A03S: New Parts, New Prices





With 2022 and CES just around the corner, Samsung is ready to introduce a new update to its popular and budget-friendly A-series. This time, both the Galaxy A135G and A03S are a bit more expensive, looking at the new hardware and 5G connectivity of the A13.

Samsung Galaxy A135G

Unlike the 4G-only Galaxy A12, the new A13 has access to 5G networks. Specifically, it uses the sub 6GHz band available on T-Mobile and AT & T. The preparation for the A13s 5G partially explains its new $ 249.99 price tag. This is a significant increase of $ 70 from the previous model’s $ 179.99, and is slightly cheaper than the $ 279.99 Galaxy A325G with similar specifications.

The relatively low resolution 6.5-inch Infinity-VHD Plus display feels smoother with an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes it more expensive, so you can introduce some premium features to the A13. It’s up from the A12’s standard 60Hz and is in step with the $ 239.99 OnePlus Nord N2005G, which offers a 1080p display with 90Hz refresh. Thanks to the latest MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, the A13 is better at multitasking and handling a variety of mobile games than the A12, which shipped last year with a chipset from 2018. The A13 also promises an updated triple camera system. In addition to the 50 megapixel main camera, it has a macro and depth sensor for bokeh effects.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has a built-in fingerprint sensor in the power button. Image: Samsung

It’s a little disappointing that the A13 has only 64GB of internal memory. The microSD slot supports cards up to 1TB, and Samsung doesn’t specify the amount of RAM for this model (the A12 had 3GB of RAM). That said, you can connect your wired headphones to a 3.5mm audio jack, make contactless payments via NFC, enjoy a 5,000mAh battery, or unlock your phone using the fingerprint sensor on the side. (There is no face recognition option).

Samsung Galaxy A03S

Samsung hasn’t given much detail about the upcoming Galaxy A03S, only confirming that it will cost $ 159.99 when the A03S ships in 2022, but the base A02S debuted last year for only $ 109.99. bottom. There are few details about the new A03S hardware that justifies this $ 50 increase, and the press release suggests that the battery, triple camera system, and fingerprint security will last longer. You can probably expect 32GB of storage for the processor updated from the A02S, and perhaps the base model, but to see more details about the possibility of a CES or Samsung Unpacked event, including what it looks like without a photo. You have to wait. not that yet.

Both phones come with Android 11, but it’s unclear if you’ll receive regular four-year security updates, as Samsung guarantees on some A-series phones.

The new A135G will be exclusive to AT & T Online from December 3, 2021, followed by T-Mobile and Samsung.com in early January 2022. If you want the ultra-low price A03S, you have to wait until early January 2022. When it will be available on AT & T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Samsung.com.

