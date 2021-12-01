Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Review: Brain Teaser as a Party Game





2021 is becoming the year of party games on Switch. Nintendo released a new entry in the Warioware and Mario Party franchises this year, completing the party trilogy at the Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. It’s a continuation of the series that started with the Nintendo DS Brain Age, and alongside Wii Sports and Wii Fit, helped solidify the company’s blue ocean strategy to reach non-traditional game viewers. Each Brain game sounds exactly like that. A collection of digital head gymnastics. The latest twist is that its focus is almost exclusively on multiplayer play.

The most basic Big Brain Academy is a mini-game collection where each game is divided into 5 different categories (identification, memory, analysis, calculation, visualization). The idea is that the game all tests different parts of your brain. In one mini-game, the numbered balloons pop in the correct order, while in another mini-game, you choose the right shape to complete the image. There’s a fairly basic single-player mode where you can practice each of the mini-games, complete tests that include each of the five categories, and play against the ghosts of your friends and players online. If done well, you’ll get a high score for your avatar and a new look.

It’s not like the classic brain age with a structure that encourages you to come back and continue to improve, for example. (Although the game evaluates the weight of the brain after testing.) Instead, single player feels like a party mode warm-up where up to four players can compete. This mode works well for several reasons. To get started, the game is very simple, but it’s going well, so it’s suitable for timed competitions trying to solve problems as soon as possible. It can be surprisingly intense when all players in the room first try to identify a picture of a slowly melting zebra.

What sets Brain vs. Brain apart from other Switchs party games is how difficult it can be adjusted, apart from the weirdest mini-games. It’s really something you can play with the whole family. When you start a multiplayer match, each player can choose their own difficulty level, balancing the experience of people of different ages. I was playing in the afternoon with kids 6 and 8 years old, and each of us was playing on a completely different level of difficulty. For example, when playing Mario Kart, Im was usually forced to slow down completely. This is fun for kids, but boring for me. But with Brain vs. Brain, you can tweak each player’s experience to allow them to compete and challenge each other. That wonderful pace change.

It should also be noted that this is a rare Switch game that I really like to play on the touch screen. In most games, tapping the correct answer is much faster than moving the cursor. Unfortunately, if a lot of people are playing, this isn’t really possible, but there’s a single-switch touchscreen mode that’s very suitable for two players.

Soft babies are by no means revolutionary, but they open up the possibility of who can play with them. This is an important change from people of the same era. It’s also not the kind of game I see myself playing solo so often. Instead, it’s like a board game, sticking it on a shelf and pulling it out when everyone gets together.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 3rd.

