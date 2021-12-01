Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Release Date, Battle Pass, Latest News





The release date for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 is just around the corner. This means you’ll see lots of new content in paid Vanguard games and CoD Warzone giveaways.

Sure, it’s not long to wait for everything to change in Call of Duty. Players are about to make significant changes to Warzone to match the recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Among the many changes along the way is the all-new Call of Duty Warzone map, but this is just the tip of the iceberg of what to expect when this major update is released.

It’s definitely a lot of surprises that Activision raised its sleeves when Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 started, but as the days go by, we’re getting more and more information.

So, here’s everything we know about Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1, including when we play it.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Release Date

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 release date is set for Thursday, December 9, 2021, so you can explore everything yourself in a few days before the update is released.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Release Time

What time will Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 be released? That’s a good question. There is something that seems to be the answer. The new map is said to be available at 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time on December 9th, so it’s no wonder it’s also the start time for Vanguard Season 1.

In that case, the unlock times for other regions to note are:

UK: 5 pm GMT Europe: 6 pm CEST East Coast USA: 9 AM EST West Coast USA: 12 pm PST Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Is there a roadmap?

There is! The image above shows plans for the start of Vanguard Season 1. As you can see, Activision isn’t moving things slowly at the start and there’s a lot to do when playing.

The roadmap shows that with the launch of CoD Vanguard Season 1, new maps, modes, weapons and equipment will be brought to Call of Duty: Vanguard and new zombies will be updated.

Also, during Season 1, Warzone’s Vanguard-themed content includes a new Caldera map, a new Rebirth Island map, and some new combat vehicles, so whether you’re a paid Vanguard customer or just a fanboy. There are many things to enjoy. Warzone giveaway.

What new weapons are there in Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1?

There are new operatives and many other fresh stuff, but at this point we’re only thinking about choosing a new weapon that is hotly rumored to be added to the game thanks to Twitter’s Call of Duty News. is.

M1944 Hyde: SMG Welgun: SMG PTRS-41: Sniper Rifle Nunchaku: Proximity Baron Escrima: Proximity

Let us know as soon as you hear anything about everything else, including the upcoming zombie appointments.

What do we know about Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass?

There’s a lot that hasn’t been revealed yet, but I know some exciting details about Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass.

Activision said in the Call of Duty blog: When Season 1 begins on December 8th, all Warzone players will have access to everything Vanguard has brought to the arsenal and barracks.

This includes 40 weapons, consisting of 38 core weapons from the Vanguard launch, and two free functional weapons for the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Activision has confirmed that these can be personalized with unlocked camouflage, and that all ballistic-based weapons can be further customized with up to 10 attachments via Gunsmith.

Activision has also promised to make fun of more than 12 operators in that way: Each operator in SOTF 002005 is ready to stop by with the Special Operations Task Force 006 arriving this season.

Does Vanguard Season 1 have a cross-progression with Warzone?

Activision

Yes, Vanguard Season 1 has a cross-progression with Warzone. As Activision promised in the blog post above, at the start of the season, cross-progression between Vanguard and Warzone will be enabled, you can rank up in Seasonal Prestige, and unlock new content with Battle Passes and Challenges.

Added Blog Post: Also, expect both game stores to include a new bundle featuring Vanguard content.

There are also calling cards, emblems and other ways to show off your progress in Vanguard since it was launched to everyone in Warzone.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Trailer

If you need a trailer for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1, you’re in luck as it’s just been released. Here’s it, and it should give you an idea of ​​what to expect when you first step into the caldera.

