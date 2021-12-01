Chrome OS update turns Chromebook into a scanner





Valentina Paradino

When Google started pushing Chrome OS 96 on Tuesday, the Chromebook camera learned some new tricks. As detailed in Google’s blog post, this update provides the ability to use the camera to scan images and convert them to PDF or JPEG.

If your Chromebook has a webcam and a front camera, like the HP Chromebook x2, you can use this feature with both cameras. Alexander Kuscher, Chrome OS Software Director, explains: “Open the camera app and[スキャン]Select a mode. Hold the document you want to scan in front of the camera and the edges will be detected automatically. The enlargement / scan mode changes. Documents printed in PDF or JPEG.

The resulting file can be shared via standard media such as email. You can also distribute the scanned document to other Chromebooks and Android devices via Nearby Share. Like Apple AirDrop, Nearby Share allows you to quickly send data over Bluetooth, WebRTC, or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi. Google first introduced Nearby Share to Chromebooks in June of this year.

Google has also thrown bones at people who connect external cameras to Chromebooks. Users can now use the operating system’s pan-tilt-zoom feature with the virtual cross key. This allows you to “trim and angle the camera view as you wish” and the device will remember your preferred settings between apps. Magnify / Set the desired angle between apps.

GIF on the way

Next year, Google plans to add the ability to convert short videos to GIF, Kuscher said.

The company is also currently in beta testing features it can control, such as opening the camera app via the Google Assistant.

Other changes

Chrome OS 96 makes further changes to the Google operating system that aren’t detailed in the blog post. The updated OS added a way to switch notification settings for each app, 9to5Google reported. Instead of going to quick settings[設定]>[アプリ]You can now switch to the program by going to.

In addition, Chrome OS 96 allows you to choose whether to open the link in-app or in the Chrome browser. Go to the Open Supported Links section under Manage apps.

Finally, we’ve added a dedicated icon to the wallpaper app so you don’t have to be pushed to the desktop right-click menu.

