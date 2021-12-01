Release date, time, leaks, skins, and issues for the Fortnite x Jordan Jumpman Zone event





Fortnite is now in a new collaboration. This time, Jordan Michael Jordan is everything. Jordan 11 sneakers sell like pancakes, so the best chance to get them might be in creative mode. Below is an overview of everything you need to know about an event, including skins, Jumpman Zone maps, and release dates. There’s a lot to cover, so jump into it right away.

When is the start date of the Fortnite x Jordan Jumpman Zone event?

The Jordan Jumpman Zone event will begin on December 1st at 7pm Eastern Time, according to an official Epic Games announcement blog post. At that point, the Jumpman Zone Map will be available with a set of new skins.

Relive the history of sneakers at the museum.Epic Games

What is a Fortnite x Jordan event skin?

When it comes to cosmetics, the skins featured at the Fortnite x Jordan event take advantage of the aesthetics of the recently released Air Jordan 11 cool gray version. Items purchased from the item shop have multiple different gray outfit designs, each with an accent. With a pair of Cool Gray Jordan 11. The iconic Jumpman logo can also be found on the corresponding sweatshirts and pants.

See how the new cool gray skin works

The outfit will be unveiled at the East Item Shop on December 1st at 7pm as part of the Air Jordan XI Cool Gray Set. Additional styles of these costumes can be unlocked by completing the challenge.

Hangtime Costume MVP (Silver) Style: Complete 10 trick shot challenges. Swish Costume Downtown (Silver) Style: Complete 10 trick shot challenges. Deep in Paint Spray: Complete 12 trick shot challenges by 2:00 pm east on December 4th.

Included in the bundle:

The Air Jordan XI Cool Gray Set looks like this.Epic Games

Hang Time Outfit SwishOutfitCool Gray Back Bling Dunkon Em Emote

Some of these items can also be purchased individually.

What is Fortnite’s Jumpman Zone Map?

The Jumpman Zone Map is the cornerstone of the Jordan event and will be released in Creative Mode on December 1st at 7pm Eastern Time. This map was created by Enigma and Dummblond on the Paradox Buildcreators team.

Complete all the trick shot challenges and be inducted into the Hall of Fame.Epic Games

On the map, players will navigate through six portals and embark on a scavenger tip for the Air Jordan 11 Cool Gray sneakers. Complete the Base Scavenger Hunt to unlock these rooms.

Are you ready to vie for court supremacy in the Trickshot Challenges?

Museum: Enjoy the atmosphere and travel the path of memories Basketball Court: Practice professional-like trick shots Video Room: Show off Jordan 11 Cool Gray Sneakers Hall of Fame: All 12 trick shot challenges Complete and unlock these difficult tasks

This article was originally published 23 hours ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/gaming/fortnite-event-jordan-jumpman-zone-release-date-time-leaks-skins-challenges

