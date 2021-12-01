Scientists develop a camera that is the size of a grain of salt!





Princeton University

Check how small this camera is with someone’s finger!

American scientists have developed a practical microscope camera that is the size of a grain of salt!

This new camera can produce clear full-color images as good as those taken with a 500,000x size camera lens.

Scientists have previously developed small cameras, but the pictures they took were blurry and the image quality was not very good.

Traditionally, cameras rely on a number of curved glasses or plastics called “lenses” to keep images sharp and limit the possibilities of small cameras, which can be avoided using a variety of technologies. To do. In short, the camera is small and crisp. picture!

These pictures show the difference in image quality of the same flower taken with the old little camera (left side) and this new little camera (right side).

The secret of this new camera is that it has 1.6 million cylindrical “pillars” on its surface, each using artificial intelligence and light to convert what it detects into an image.

The team at Princeton University and the University of Washington in the United States, who developed this device, are currently working on adding more features, such as providing the camera itself with the ability to detect objects.

Scientists are really excited about this new camera and believe it could make a big difference in future technology.

This camera can be used by doctors to take better images of the human body to help diagnose and treat illness.

It can also be used to make higher quality camera phones.

Felix Heide, who helped develop the camera, said, “You don’t need three cameras on the back of your phone anymore, but the entire back of your phone is a huge camera.

“In the future, we can think of completely different ways to build devices,” he added.

What do you think of this little camera? Please let us know in the comments below.

