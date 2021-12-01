Remastered GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Delayed by Rockstar





I was today when I learned that the main character in GTA III was Claude Speed.

Rockstar Games announced on Twitter that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-Definitive Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S has been postponed to December 17th. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until sometime in early 2022. The physical version was previously scheduled to be released on December 7th.

Read more: New Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy patch fixes over 100 bugs

This news comes after Rockstar updated GTA Trilogy yesterday morning with the second patch since its release on November 11th, fixing 117 bugs in the game. The version 1.03 patch addresses multiple instances of the game that bother the effects of rain, misspelled signs, and the shape of donuts and nut props in the TuffNuts Donut Shop.

Read more: Rockstar apologizes for bust GTA Trilogy and offers owners a free game

It’s safe to say that both publishers and players may benefit from a one-week buffer period for physical copies of the trilogy. Since the game’s launch, many issues and strange things have been recorded by the media and players. PC players may not be able to play the game for days, or rock stars may have to unintentionally delete files containing cut songs, developer notes, and the infamous Hot. Coffee sex mini-game in San Andreas. With all that in mind, the despised player probably won’t be too enthusiastic about delaying physical copies, as the game itself has benefited from longer delays.

G / O media may receive fees

This reality is not lost to rock stars who feel the need to apologize for the inadequate release of the long-awaited game. Following the first patch update, the company apologized for the state of the game and issued a statement thanking players for their patience and understanding.

The games that make up the Grand Theft Auto series and this iconic trilogy are as special to fans around the world as we know. Updated versions of these classic games did not meet our own quality standards or standards that fans expect.

This time around, publishers seem to be taking a bowing approach rather than apologizing for this update. Simply check availability with your local retailer.

