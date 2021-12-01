Solar Ash Review-IGN





Glide quietly through the undulating turquoise waters and enjoy silky movements as you cut paths through this landscape. cloud? !! Ultra Void is a completely surreal place-a beautiful, colorful, yet broken, desolate place. This is all left behind in many forgotten worlds, mercilessly sucked into the gravitational pull of a giant black hole. On me, a giant creature called the Remnant patrols the sky, and when I kill it in the face of it, the very big illness literally skates along my back. Part of a desperate bid to save my home planet from becoming the latest victim of Ultravoid’s insatiable appetite. Solar ash has some big ideas. Not everything can skate smoothly, thanks to minor control quirks and some design elements that don’t reach their full potential, but it’s definitely a trip worth taking.

Ray ponders the Ultra Void before diving.

King crisis

Solar Ash’s vibrant color palette is reminiscent of developer Heart Machines’ previous game, Hyper Light Drifter, but has been replaced by a 3D open world where momentum is a top priority design principle. At Solar Ash, we faced platforming challenges, light puzzles, enemy encounters, bosses, and impossible spaces. Then glide everything, accompanied by a properly atmospheric synth-driven sci-fi score.

You are a void runner Ray who has adventured inside a black hole called an ultra void. You are trying to find out what happened to each of your peers and make sure that the ducts installed throughout the various sectors of Void are working. These are needed to power a giant monolithic technology called Starseed. This is the only hope of closing the black hole itself and saving the Wraith planet from imminent destruction. This broad story setting translates into reaching and clearing anomalies interfering with conduits and defeating giant boss creatures in each area.

The action platform is Solar Ash’s main driver, but it’s also interested in building the world, with story elements such as audio logs left by Reis’s missing teammates, scribbled notes in the environment, and a few survivors. There is a lot to dig through. Talk to the Reis-friendly AI construct Cyd and give a quiz about the details of the mission. All this helps to make the overall plot more impactful as it gradually becomes clearer, leading to a more punchy climax than I expected. A neat twist for games where the focus is very dynamic in most cases.

This kineticism is expressed through the challenges of a wide open environment and platform that allows Rei to move almost all the time. You can scan each area for a primary purpose, but the descriptive icon on the surface reveals if there is a hidden audio log nearby. The fun here is not to wonder where the purpose is, but to find a way to achieve it. So I always felt like I was navigating the world with a purpose.

Rei has a small but powerful set of features specifically created for open world platforms. She makes a smooth transition between running and skating, with incredible feel and sound boosts that make her ideal for overtaking enemies, hitting her lips at top speeds, and jumping forward from a standing start. It is a target. I thanked Wraith for having to break the inertia of Wraith to suddenly stop her from full fur, but the joy of movement sometimes goes the mysteriously wrong way on the rails, completely missing the grind. Or to a useless camera that was hindered by habits such as falling thanks to the platform.

It’s a world full of plunging rails, floating platforms, local gravity, and simple yet satisfying puzzles of movement.

But most of the time, skating feels great between these hiccups. Boost and then double-jump to jump over dangerous acid lake surfaces, jump over a series of aerial fighting points, ride mushroom rails, and climb bulbs. A row of clouds to reach ancient buildings high in the sky. It’s a world full of plunging rails, floating platforms, local gravity, and simple yet satisfying puzzles of movement.

Sideshow proximity

While there are fighting enemies, encounters with them are streamlined. Ray can time-slip, slow down, then wrestle and instantly dispatch a small enemy with one or two slashes. When this works, it adds a nice stream of solar ash, allowing Ray to wrestle with enemies in the air and make pretty sweet moves, such as killing them before jumping to a surface where they can climb. But if not, Ray can feel a little clumsy. For example, she is very good at filling gaps, but not very good at dealing with multiple enemies, and in some situations it can be difficult to avoid being damaged.

But these enemies are actually sideshows-obstacles to avoid or defeat on the way to the main purpose of the anomaly. These are areas of volatile black goo (as opposed to black goo, which is inert and can be climbed across levels), each treated like a movement puzzle. Slashing exposed nerve endings (represented by protruding spikes) reveals an energy trajectory that passes through ganks and bones to another point. Each must be slashed before the anomaly overheats and fries something. With a stylish touch, Ray can always tackle the last point and pierce the energy core to clear the anomaly.

Each of these mini-challenge is unique, but due to its immediate familiar structure, only a few really stand out. The best anomalies provide a foundation focused on the movement of the solar ash that makes Ray feel like a bad butt, but as in combat, others have her two left legs. You can make it feel a little like that.

Defeating the giant Rei is following a similar structure of moving from node to node, but because it’s built entirely around skating and fighting, it’s faster than some anomalies. , You can feel streamlined. Each remnant is beaten in stages. Normally, you hit the same nerve ending three times, but each time you add a step to skate or an unsafe area. These encounters are a desperate dash to time, the sight of riding behind flying creatures of another world or dashing the arms of a sluggish beast before tackling another part of the body. Is certainly impressive. That said, they also reveal some of the weaknesses of Solar Ash gameplay-mainly when the camera moves around, it’s the one that determines your position and momentum while you’re on a moving creature. It can be difficult.

Like Wanda and the Colossus … just a lot of inline skating.

In general, it doesn’t really matter in the first two stages of each remnant challenge, but the third and final sequence (which has less room for error) can mean a single slip-up in particular. , Turned out to be a little frustrating for some beasts. Third stage restart. The Heart Machine was undoubtedly devoted to the ability to slow down and tackle during these encounters. This helps me feel the control more accurately without losing energy and sight, but overall, when I defeated these bosses, I was usually more relieved than overjoyed.

In general, it’s not really a destination, it’s actually a journey where I make the most of Solar Ash’s gameplay. This is probably because this is the most in the world when you enjoy its impressive aesthetics and their differences. Biome. For example, in the Miracy area, vertical rails and floating space debris mix with acid pools and ancient ruins. The Eternal Garden, on the other hand, is a completely different exploration, skillfully using native fungi in movement puzzles, and changing the mood as Ray steps into a pitch-black cave.

Screenshot of Solar Ash Review

It’s definitely worth chasing the Solar Ash collectibles. Once you’ve found all the void runner stashes in the area, Ray’s new suit will be unlocked, usually providing a really useful new buff. This includes twice the attack power, a significant reduction in boost cooldowns, and the ability to scan the rest of the stash. But it would have been nice if these weren’t either or both options-Id loved being able to equip at least two of these bonuses at once. Well, by the time Id actually collected all the suits, well, there’s also the fact that I had little left to do in the world.

