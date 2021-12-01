Fallguy isn’t coming to the Xbox or will switch immediately





Mediatonic talked about rumors that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch in Season 6.

Fall Guys Season 6 Party Spectacular is officially live, allowing players around the world to play the latest content such as new limited-time events, 50-tier rewards to unlock, and new patches to win exclusive costumes. It came to be. Many players believe that the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the Battle Royale party game will also be released with the update.

There are some speculations released on Xbox & Switch in Season 6. Unfortunately, that’s not true. It is still one of our main priorities. Adding cross-progression today was the first step towards that! We are excited to share more in 2022! https: //t.co/4ZldnGZvt0

Fall Guy-Season 6 is out now! (@FallGuysGame) November 30, 2021

Developers have addressed these rumors in a new blog post, which is false, but it’s a top priority, and adding today’s cross-progression was the first step.

“We know there’s a good reason everyone is excited about Fall Guy coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox,” Mediatonic said. “There’s a lot of speculation about the social media that will link these new console releases to the release of Season 6, but I’d like to make it clear that it’s not, so people who are confused about finding games on these platforms. No one. This is one of our top priorities in aggressive development and we can’t wait to share the details with you in 2022. “

The Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys were scheduled for a summer 2021 release date, but were postponed earlier this year, saying Mediatonic was “too early.”

In addition to the release of new content, this update also includes a new cross-platform progression feature with Epic Game accounts and cross-platform play between PlayStation and PC.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout released for PC, PS4 and PS5 in 2020.

