How to set up a new Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max





The 7-inch Google Nest Hub is the perfect device to start or expand your Google Home smart home setup. In particular, it is available at a discounted price.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET

The first Google Home or Nest Home smart speakers are like the first potato chips in a classic commercial. Once chewed, you will need one or more. Ultimately, it’s a good idea to enhance your game with smart displays such as NestHub and NestHubMax.

After all, speakers like the Google Nest Mini open the door to the convenience of hands-free audio playback, smart home controls, and ambient computing, but the display is a completely different dimension than what the Google Assistant can do. Add (actually 2D). Here’s what you need to know about setting up Nest Hub ($ 55 for Walmart) or Nest Hub Max:

What is a Nest Hub smart display-and not

Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are designed to perform almost the same kind of tasks as Google Home and Nest Home smart speakers, while visually displaying the information you need, such as song titles and track playback artists. You can also view lyrics and recipes, play slideshows and videos, and touch on / off of connected smart home devices.

In addition, the large Nest Hub Max has a camera that you can use for video calls. However, NestHub and HubMax are not mobile devices and are not as full-featured as tablets. Also, there is no app store like Google Play.

One of the features of Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max is the excellent sound that most tablets can’t compete with, thanks to the larger and more powerful speakers hidden in the bass.

Set up a new Nest Hub within 5 minutes using David Priest / CNET Unbox

Whether you’re adding Nest Hub or Hub Max to your existing Google Home setup or starting from scratch, it’s easy to unpack and connect to your smart home. The Google Home app and Nest Hub itself guide you through the process, but here are some steps that you should pay particular attention to:

1. Open the Nest Hub or Max box, connect, and open the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet.At the top of the screen[セットアップ1デバイス]Is displayed, tap it to start.

2. Next, the app will ask you to check the 4-digit alphanumerical code displayed on the Nest screen. Match the code,[次へ]Tap.

3. You will be asked if you want to “help improve” the Google Nest service. This is optional[いいえ]Selecting does not affect device performance.

4. Next, select the room where you want to place the device.

5. Make sure you’re using your home Wi-Fi, as Nest Hub will connect to the same Wi-Fi signal your smartphone is currently using.

Google Nest Hub Max: Take a closer look at Google’s larger smart display See all photos

6. Next, choose whether to use Voice Match. This is a feature that learns to recognize your voice and up to five other voices, allowing Nest Hub to display calendar appointments, reminders, photos, and other user information.

If you don’t need this feature,[いいえ]please choose.[同意する]When you tap, Google keeps data on the server that can identify your voice, but some people may not be accustomed to this.

7. Next, link your music, video and live TV services to NestHub. If your streaming service is already connected to your Google Account using another Google Home device, it will automatically appear here and you can skip this step.

8. If you make a call using Nest Hub, you will be asked to link your Google Duo phone number and account. If you don’t think you need this,[今すぐしない]Tap to skip.

9. NestHub acts as a digital photo frame when you are not providing information or controlling your smart home. Choose whether to use your own photos stored in Google Photos or professional images from Google’s art gallery. If you want the display to work purely, you can optionally choose a full-screen clock.

10. Finally, you will be asked to review all the decisions you made during the setup. The Nest Hub display then shows a brief tutorial and walkthrough on the purpose of the various buttons and sensors on your device.Of its basic operation

Once you’ve done everything, you’re ready to start using your new NestHub or NestHub Max.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display tracks your face

6:01

If you’re still uncertain whether a smart display is right for you, check out the NestHub Review and the NestHubMax Review.

As privacy concerns about smart home technology grow, be sure to read about how Google collects and stops face data captured by Nest Hub Max.

In the meantime, check out our guide to lock down or delete all the data we collect (including the personal information associated with Google Home).

