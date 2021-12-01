Buy these 53 extended Cyber ​​Monday deals before it’s too late





If you buy through our link, the NY Post may be compensated and / or you may receive affiliate commissions.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday may be in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn’t mean that all the amazing sales are over.

Many brands offer incredibly extended Cyber ​​Monday deals, and we are here to tell you that discounts are just as great, if not better. is!

In addition, if you want to give back, the day after Cyber ​​Monday was called “Giving Tuesday,” some brands below donate some (or all!) Of their sales to charities.

Cyber ​​Week is the best time to get big scores on bucket list items. Whether you’re looking for a spectacular tech deal from Best Buy or a mattress from Casper, there’s always something on your list that can help you get a discounted rate.

Whether you’re off to a good start on your holiday shopping list for your loved ones or whether Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday have completely passed you, there’s still time to make big savings.

Organize dozens of brands and their corresponding Cyber ​​Monday extended sales by category to make it easier to buy what you’re looking for.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Extended Technology Deal 1. Amazon

You can still save a surprising amount of electronic devices sold on Amazon, such as smart TVs, Facebook portals, Sony headphones, and smartwatches.

Facebook portal, $ 79, original price: $ 179

Connecting with family and friends has never been easier with the Facebook portal, which currently sells for just $ 79 this week.

2. B & H Photo Video

B & H Photo Video provides a variety of technical information during this Cyber ​​Week. Categories include cameras, headphones, computers, and more.

3. Best buy

Save significant on Best Buy with headphones, TVs, computers, e-readers and more.

4.PhoneSoap

For a limited time, PhoneSoap is trading Buy One Get One FREE with the promotion code HOLIDAY BOGO.

5. HP

Don’t miss HP’s discounts on hundreds of items up to 77% this year! Save significant on laptops, desktops, accessories and more.

6. Target

Enjoy technical savings with Target equipped with smart TVs, computers, headphones, smart devices and more.

Apple Airpods Pro, $ 200, Original Price: $ 250

If you haven’t cut the code yet, consider getting this discount pair for Apple AirPods Pro. It has a noise canceling function and has a battery life of up to 24 hours using the included charging case.

7.eBay

Save up to 60% on eBay reclaimed electronics for a limited time.

8. Dyson

Until December 4, you can save up to $ 120 on some Dyson technologies such as the brand’s popular Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum and Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner, $ 350, Original Price: $ 400

Are you a pet parent? If so, this Dyson vacuum cleaner will be your best friend! Completely catches dust, animal hair and allergens.

9. Microsoft

Microsoft offers great Cyber ​​Monday deals on some Surface devices, PCs and more.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Expansion Kitchen & Appliance Deals 1. Sur La Table

Sur La Table offers up to 60% discount on Cyber ​​Weekend items. Included brands include Le Creuset, Allclad and Green Bread.

2. Vitamix

Enjoy some of Vitamix’s most popular products for up to $ 170 off.

Vitamix Ascent Series A2500 Blender, $ 450, Original Price: $ 500 Amazon

Vitamix’s popular A2500 series is now $ 50 off!

3. Caraway

Caraway offers its customers 20% off the entire website.

4. Hydro Flask

Get up to 25% off Hydro Flask items on Amazon.com.

5. Our place

Our location has a great GivingTuesday deal in December. You can also save a lot of some items, such as the Always Pan and Perfect Pot duo ($ 60 cheaper than usual).

Best Cyber ​​Monday Expansion Mattresses & Bedding Deals 1. Brook Linen

Brooklinen offers 15% off the entire website for a limited time. Exclusions include space partner products and last call items.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheets Bundle, $ 240 Alpha Smoot

You won’t regret buying Brooklinen’s best-selling seats.

2. Lisa

Get up to $ 600 off Leesa mattresses and get two free feather pillows. The brand also offers a 20% off bundle (including two free pillows).

3. Amazon

Amazon has significantly reduced the price of Cyber ​​Monday mattresses. Brands include Casper, Tuft & Needle, AmazonBasics and Zinus.

4. Birch

Get $ 400 off birch mattresses and get two free ecorest pillows.

5. Helix sleep

$ 100 off mattresses with promo code CMSALE100, $ 150 off with code CMSALE150 over $ 1,250, $ 200 off with code CMSALE200 over $ 1,750. Plus, get two free dream pillows every time you order a mattress!

6. Casper

If you’re looking for a spectacular cyberweek mattress deal, consider Casper. Enjoy 15% off mattresses, 20% off bundles and up to 50% off everything else for a limited time.

Casper Original Mattress, $ 931, Original Price: $ 1,095

Casper’s original mattresses sell for $ 219 more than usual. The brand’s most popular mattress, designed for a cool and comfortable sleep.

7. Sealy Cocoon

Get a 35% discount on Sealy mattresses and get 2 pillows and a set of sheets for free.

8. Buffy

Get 15% off all Buffy products for a limited time.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Extended Furniture and Home Deals 1. Wayfair

Wayfair can already save up to 70% on numerous furniture and home decor.

2. Raymour & Flanigan

Enjoy up to 10% Raymour & Flanigan savings.

3. Overstock

Overstock offers up to 70% off thousands of items such as mattresses, living room furniture, outdoor furniture and kitchen appliances.

4. Allform

Allform uses the code BFSALE20 to offer 20% off the entire website.

5. Front gate

For a limited time, get 25% off one item at the front gate.

Front Gate Hamilton Green Lee Lease, $ 150, Original Price: $ 199

The front gate offers many great holiday decorations at a discounted rate, including this beautiful wreath.

6. Sturdy

Looking for a new place to buy rugs? For a limited time, use promo code TGIBF21 to get 15% off your entire Ruggable website. All their rugs are machine washable!

7. SoulCycle

Want to buy a large fitness device this week on Black Friday? Save $ 600 on your newly debuted SoulCycle At-Home Bike now.

8. Rifle Paper Co., Ltd.

Enjoy an additional 40% off sale items for a limited time.

9. Mint

Use the promo code CYBER to get 25% off orders over $ 200 and 20% off everything else.

10. Birthdate Co.

Birthdate Co. offers 20% off some items with promotional code HOLIDAY20.

11. This month’s book

Join this month’s Book of the Month for only $ 5 with the promotion code JOLLY.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Expansion Style Deals 1.lululemon

lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section contains amazing savings on branded leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, training tanks and more.

lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25 ″, $ 69, original price: $ 98

Lululemon’s Wunder Under High-Rise leggings are on sale, but this is not a drill! Buy your brand’s popular leggings now.

2. Airy

For a limited time, Aerie offers some items at up to 50% discount.

3. Coach outlet

Up to 70% off coach outlet bags, leather accessories, jewelry and more.

Coach Outlet Zip Top Tote, $ 83, Original Price: $ 278

This Coach Outlet Tote Bag is 60% off on Cyber ​​Monday and is the perfect bag for commuting.

4. Macy’s

Until the end of this month, Macy’s will unveil its spectacular Black Friday deal. Significant savings on clothing, jewelry, shoes, bedding and toys for women, men and children.

5. Bobble bar

Stock up on glittering gems at Baublebar and the brand offers 20% off with promotional code GIFT20.

Baublebar Imena 18K Gold Earrings, $ 31, Original Price: $ 44

These Baublebar Imena Earrings offer a lot of good luck and protection. The evil eye motif with a small touch of blue is set in 18K gold Vermeil and is a pair of studs that fits any ear stack.

6. Sperry

Use the promo code STOCKUP to get an additional 30% off on one sale item and an additional 40% off on two or more sale items.

7. Princess Polly

Use $ 50 to get 20% off (promotion code: CYBER20), $ 100 to get 25% off (promotion code: CYBER25), or $ 200 to get 30% off (promotion code: CYBER30).

Best Cyber ​​Monday Extended Beauty Deal 1. Murad

Enjoy 30% of Murad’s entire website until December 5th.

2. Tatcha

Save significant on Tatcha items until December 1st. The brand offers 20% for the entire site, plus a free 2-piece gift for $ 100 or more with the promotion code CYBER21 and a 4-piece gift for $ 200 or more. Sounds like the best time to try Toucha Water Cream!

3. Color pop

ColorPop offers 30% off site-wide until midnight December 1st.

4. Dermablend

Now, until December 4, shoppers will get 25% off one item, 30% off two items, and free shipping. If you’re a Dermablend loyalty member, you’ll get 30% off your orders, plus free and free foundation brushes on every order.

5. Origin

Origins offers 30% off the entire website for a limited time.

6. Clinique

Clinique offers 30% off the entire website, using promo code SWEET30 and more.

7. Alleyoop

Get 15% off site-wide and get a free Smooth Operator Body Lotion for orders over $ 50.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Extended Food & Beverage Deal 1. Atlas Coffee Club

Get your first coffee bag for free with a subscription. It just covers the shipping costs. Simply sign up for your brand’s email and you’ll receive a special code. In addition, you can enjoy gifts of up to $ 55 until November 30th.

2. Trade coffee

Sign up to get a discount of up to $ 25 and get 10% off coffee gifts.

3. Godiva

Use the promotion code CYBER to get a 20% discount on the entire site.

Godiva 2021 Swarovski Holiday Luxury Gift Box, $ 100, Original Price: $ 125

Make your gift Godiva chocolate even more luxurious by pampering your loved ones with this Swarovski-themed box.

5. Winc

For a limited time, Winc offers 4 bottles and free shipping for only $ 24.95!

6. Hickory Farm

Save significant on your loved one’s Christmas gift basket this year. Get 15% off selected gifts on Hickory Farm’s Great Extension Cyber ​​Monday.

For more content, see New York Post Shopping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/01/shop-these-87-extended-cyber-monday-deals-before-its-too-late/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos