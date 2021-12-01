Solar Ash Review-Ash Winds Day





Solar ash is built like a skatepark in lucid dreaming. The skating ground looks and works like a sea-sized mattress pad. It’s blue and bumpy and bounces off when you pass by. Floating islands are connected by grind pipes. Grind pipes only appear after transporting glowing spores from one mushroom to another. The red swollen eyeball acts as a lock for the gate made of black ooze. I will cut this and let it pass. Much of what you see in Solar Ash makes little sense, but you move it very fast, the battles of the bosses you fight are so exhilarating, and the puzzles you solve to reach them are very satisfying. It’s going to be, and the logic of this world’s construction dream feels like the small distance needed to keep rolling a good time as you move from point A to point B.

The second game of Heart Machine, the developer of the 2016 indie gem HyperLight Drifter, holds the color palette for that game. There are lots of pastel blues, pinks, purples, and sometimes threatening reds, but everything else is almost unchanged. Hyper Light Drifter is like a very difficult Zelda, representing the world of glitch neon from a top-down 2D perspective. Solar Ash, on the other hand, is a 3D action platformer that traverses the world with a futuristic version of inline skating and easily cuts down enemies. Solar Ash presents its dreamlike world, asking you to explore it by jumping, skating, and grinding along pipes. What the two games share is a structure that is fairly open but always focuses you on the boss battle that stops the show. With Hyper Light Drifter, its open-ended structure was applied to the entire map, allowing you to work on the four sections in any order. Solar Ash adopts a more traditional linear structure and presents six increasingly wide levels at a time. Each one has to hunt down multiple puzzles that unleash huge bosses upon completion. Each has a lot of audio logs and armor waiting to be found if it takes a long time to explore.

When you embark on this quest, you will try to dominate Ray, the “Void Runner” who has invaded the “Ultra Void”, a huge black hole that destroys the world, and activate the device “Star Seed”. Voidrunners was created in an attempt to destroy Ultravoid. When she arrives, her home planet is under the grasp of Ultra Void, but Ray hopes she can save her home planet if she can regain power to Starseed. is. The game sets too many suitable nouns early on-all those terms are thrown at you as an introductory slide-and that’s exactly what the bet is, and why we care. I have a hard time telling you what to do. But the basics are simple enough and are well known to the inhabitants of the Earth who are currently staring at the barrel of a climate emergency. The planet is in imminent danger and personnel are wasting every opportunity to solve the problem. To no avail, our hopeful character is trying to do what she can to undo the damage done by the ruling class. What sets Ray’s path apart from our global climate change efforts is that her quest involves fighting screen-filled boss monsters called “abnormalities.”

This is the heart of Solar Ash and is clearly inspired by the Shadow of the Colossus. To be honest, it may be too clear. There are bird-like anomalies soaring above the map, sword-wielding anomalies that drag skyscraper-sized blades along the ground, and snake anomalies that fly just above your head. All of this is familiar to fans of Team Ico’s melancholic boss rush, but Solar Ash is a monster of size in exchange for the game’s challenging sensation of clumsy climbing live hostile creatures. Supporting battles like playing 3D sonic levels in the block.

Each is covered with black bleeding, and the lava heats up in a short time. To delay that moment, you need to skate across the beast and slash with a blinking pin marker. This will create more pins below the line and should hit in time. Each boss collapses with 3 hits. These battles aren’t as difficult as the boss battles in Hyper Light Drifter, but they encourage you to learn patterns and gain a firm grasp of control. It can be frustrating at first. It’s a shame that I’ve failed many times and don’t know how to improve. However, the exhilarating sense of speed and the cinematic spectacular action that unfolds on the creatures that rise above the world below, a world that has just been thoroughly explored to reach this moment, are impressive.

The process of solving puzzles in the world below also encourages you to learn and use a solid understanding of space. Before fighting each anomaly, you need to get rid of multiple eerie eyes scattered around the world. These platform puzzles require the same kind of timing as the boss fights. You have to hit a pin to start the trial and go through obstacles before time runs out. The solution is not always obvious. Understanding how to use the tools freely in conjunction with specific mechanisms at each level will help you solve these puzzles consistently.

For example, at some level, the ground is covered with acidic mucus. Touch to display a green meter on the screen. It will be red to reach the dry land, and you will have to wait for the meter to disappear before re-entering the slime. The next level will raise the ante with Instagram Magma. These are not new mechanisms. The game has effectively been running “Floor is Lava” since the dawn of the media, but implementing it here creates a compelling puzzle that keeps players thinking about building space. I live to navigate well.

There’s a reason this space is built so dreamy-after all, solar ash takes place in a huge black hole-but doesn’t treat those reasons as if it’s so important. If so, the game is the best. The second half of the game leans a bit heavily on the story, including exchanging powerful boss battles in favor of binary choices at the moment of the game’s climax. But most of the time, that story is where it belongs: in the background. And thankfully, Solar Ash has some gorgeous backgrounds.

