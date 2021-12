Barnes & Noble announces the new Nook GlowLight 4, saying they care about the real thing this time

Barnes & Noble reminds us that they want to sell e-readers on the surface, and they offer a redesigned corporate lineup, more on-board storage, and USB-C charging for $ 149. Announced Nook Glow Light 4.

The last dedicated Noble e-reader, GlowLight 3, was announced 49 months ago (on the day) on November 1, 2017, but Barnes & Noble attacked the Nook brand with the new Lenovo earlier this year. -Made budget tablet.

However, the new GlowLight 4 doesn’t seem to move the hands much compared to the 2017 model. The display is the same 6-inch 300ppi e-paper display with integrated backlight and adjustable color temperature capabilities, but the company has slimmed down the new model bezel and overall size. Battery life has been extended, with up to 50 days off on a single charge (from one month on older models). Also, onboard storage has quadrupled from 8GB to 32GB.

Unfortunately, these new upgrades also include a $ 30 price increase, with the Noble GlowLight 4 priced at $ 149, up from the already expensive $ 119 for the GlowLight 3. Adding an insult to an injury is the fact that Barnes & Noble has not added more important features like waterproofing or higher quality materials.

Nook GlowLight 3 (left) and the new GlowLight 4 (right).Image: Burns & Noble

This is especially puzzling given that Barnes & Noble was one of the first companies to add both of these features in 2015 GlowLight Plus. 2015GlowLightPlus offered a sophisticated aluminum design long before Amazon used Oasis. Nuuk was also waterproof years before Amazon and the workshop made it the standard in most product lineups.

And given the $ 149 price tag, the GlowLight 4 is pretty bad selling. It’s more expensive than Amazon’s new Paperwhite model, starting at $ 139 (if not one of the frequent holiday sales), with a larger display, waterproofing, and a larger ebookstore front. It also doesn’t quite match the Kobos Libra line, which has a starting price of $ 159, but adds a larger, better display, waterproofness, and easier access to books in borrowed libraries. The only real advantage GlowLight 4 offers is the physical page-turning button, which makes it the cheapest major e-reader to do this.

That said, GlowLight 4 seems to be just the tip of the Nook iceberg. Barnes & Noble is currently investing heavily in the Nook product line, and Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt mentions plans to revitalize Nook in the coming months and years, promising in an accompanying press release. Did.

There’s a long way to go before Barnes & Noble catches up with Kobo and Amazon, but even if Barnes & Noble is slightly less than a monolithic company, it’s good to have a third competitive player in the field of e-readers. is. For example, Amazon or Rakuten (owning Kobo).

Nook GlowLight 4 will be available on the Barnes & Nobles website and in stores during the week of December 8th.

