Reddit introduces new real-time features including typing and comment indicators – TechCrunch





Reddit is rolling out several new real-time features such as voting and comment counting animations, input indicators, read indicators, and new comment indicators. Starting today, the new features will be rolled out globally across Reddit desktop, iOS, and Android apps.

With this latest update, Reddit states that voting is no longer a static number for posts and feeds, as users will see dynamic animations as votes increase and decrease in real time. Similarly, the comment number of a post will be animated as new comments are posted.

The new typing indicator shows the user how many other people are actively typing. The indicator is displayed via the anonymous avatar count displayed in the comment window. Reddit notes that the username of the person you are typing is not displayed. The purpose of this feature is to allow users to interact with the content more often. The new reading indicator works as well and is visible to users when more than one person is reading a post.

Users will also be able to see when new comments are being sent while viewing the post. When the user clicks on the new comment indicator, the comments are sorted by the new one and the live comment is highlighted in real time.

“These features are aimed at increasing engagement across Reddit. They answer our question of whether other redditors know that they are viewing the same content. But are users more likely to contribute? Answer: Yes, this will improve the user experience and make Reddit a platform for rich media and real-time capabilities, “the company said in a statement. increase.

The release of these new real-time features comes when Reddit recently released a number of new video tools. Last week, Reddit announced on February 22, 2022 that it would shut down Dubsmash, a short-form video platform like TikTok. The company announced that it acquired Dubsmashin in December 2020 and will integrate its video creation tools into Reddit. As part of the integration, Reddit has introduced several new video creation tools developed by the Dubsmash team.

The new camera features include the ability to change the recording speed and the option to set a timer. Users can now upload videos in landscape, portrait, fill, and adjust and crop multiple clips. The company is also adding new editing screens that include text stickers, drawing tools and filters. Users can also add narration and adjust the volume directly on the edit screen.

