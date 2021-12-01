PlayStation Plus December 2021 Free game announced





PlayStation announced the PS Plus lineup in December 2021. Included games are Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains for PS4, and Godfall for PS4 and PS5 players. The game will be available next week from Tuesday, December 7th to Monday, January 3rd.

Godfall was one of the PlayStation 5 launch titles last year. This is a multiplayer gear-based action game that shows off some of the graphics features of the PS5. Later, it was announced that it would appear on PS4 after its release.

In Godfall’s review, the game is called “ok,” and “the mission repeats are less before the end of the campaign, and even less in the end games after that.”

Mortal Shell is a brutal indie game that is clearly inspired by FromSoft’s Soulsbourne game. However, this is not a simple copy, as Mortal Shell introduces a new idea that sets it apart from Dark Souls. A review of Mortal Shell called this game great.

LEGO DC Super-Villains also allow players to roam the DC Universe as the classic villains of The Joker, Harley Quinn, and other Injustice League. The game is “stylish and full of fun action” and is another solid entry into the long-standing LEGO franchise.

In addition to these new titles, PS Plus subscribers will have access to three PS VR titles until January 3rd. The games are The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall. Sony is offering a free PSVR game to celebrate the platform’s 5th anniversary.

Even if you don’t have a PS VR yet, it’s worth getting these games. Because I know Sony is working on PS VR 2. It hopes to support current PSVR games in addition to the rumored 4K display and eye tracking. , Tactile feedback etc.

And if you forget it, it’s never too late to redeem your November PS Plus title. Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Kingdoms of Amarule: Re-Reconing will continue to be available on PS Plus until Monday, December 6th.

