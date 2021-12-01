Windows 11 has the long-awaited taskbar and start menu improvements.





The Windows 11s taskbar is significantly less usable than Windows 10, and Microsoft is now starting to improve it. A new update currently being tested by Windows Insiders returns the clock and date to the secondary monitor or multi-monitor taskbar. This is a change that multiple monitor users will appreciate, as many had to install a third-party app such as Eleven Clock just to get this basic functionality in Windows 11.

I wasn’t shy to criticize the changes made to the taskbar in Windows 11. I hate the new taskbar, so I’m happy to see Microsoft make this first change. We hope there is still room for improvement and we can now drag and drop files into taskbar apps and common customization options.

The new Windows 11 Start menu changes.Image: Microsoft

Elsewhere, Microsoft has Windows 11[スタート]We’ve also made some improvements to the menu. The latest 22509 Insider build instead includes the ability to configure the Start menu to show more pins or more recommendations. This makes the Start menu a bit more customizable, but many Windows 11 users also choose third-party apps here.

This latest Windows 11 build also includes further improvements to the Settings app as part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to include more Control Panel settings in the main Settings app.Advanced sharing settings (network detection, file and printer sharing, public folder sharing, etc.)[高度なネットワーク設定]of[設定]You’ve been taken to a new page in the app, explains Amanda Langowski, head of Microsoft’s Windows Insider program.

[プリンターとスキャナー]The section page has also been improved so that some parts of the control panel redirect Windows 11 users to the main settings app. Microsoft feels like it’s getting closer to getting rid of the control panel in the end, prioritizing the latest settings apps.

However, all of these features will not be available for several months yet. These are part of the DevChannel round of Windows 11 updates and may debut as a cumulative update of the monthly changes Microsoft makes to the OS. Others may be included in larger annual updates that Microsoft plans for Windows 11.

