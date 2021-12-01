Cookie Walk Fundraiser Planned | Local News





Kenosha Wesley United Church, 4600 60th St., hosts the annual Cookie Walk.

This year’s event is a cookie drive-through from 9am to 11am on Saturday, December 4th.

“For many years, the Wesley United Methodist Church has been selling homemade Christmas cookies to the public,” said Janice Mouri. “By this very popular tradition, held on the first Saturday of December each year, people come to our church and walk between brightly decorated cookie tables, one or two boxes. I was able to choose and buy each for $ 9.

“When the pandemic occurred, the safety of our volunteers and our customers became a top priority. We wanted to continue to serve delicious cookies, but we wanted to ensure all the safety. Last year, we wanted to ensure the safety of our cookies. “Walk” to “drive through”. Still great cookies, the same invincible price, just preselected. “

The 2020 drive-through “worked very well, and we’re starting over,” she added. Cookies are $ 9 per box. Cash or check only.

Revenues help the Church fund community engagement programs.

For more information, call the church at 262-654-8122 or send an email to wesleyumc @ kenoshawesley.org.

December 11th event

People are also reading …

Pleasant Prairie On Saturday, December 11th, the GFWC Pleasant Prairie Women’s Club will host an annual Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser from 9am to noon.

The cookie walk is 9915 39th Ave. Located in the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, it features “a variety of delicious homemade cookies to buy during the holidays and share with family and friends.” “Come early and get the best selection!”

All proceeds go to community service projects. For more information, please send an email to 1conniesue @ att.net.

NEW MUNSTER St. Alphonsus Parish will be hosting a Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 11th, from 10am to noon (or until all cookies are gone).

The event will take place at 6211344th Avenue, the Beer Sack Center in the Church of New Münster.

This fundraiser is a great start to the holiday season. Save time by purchasing a wide variety of homemade cookies at the Cookie Walk. Event volunteer Joan Ross said no one would know that you didn’t bake the cookies yourself.

Cookies are $ 8.95 per pound. If you have any questions or would like to pre-order cookies, St. Please call Alphonsus (262-210-8482).

Subscribe to the Daily Headline Newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kenoshanews.com/news/local/cookie-walk-fundraisers-planned/article_5ad30634-3a17-50ee-a689-d66a19549999.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos