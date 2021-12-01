2021’s Hottest Technologies: Top Gadgets and Cool Gift Ideas





In a blink of an eye, it changed from enjoying pumpkin spices to indulging in the first gingerbread latte. This is great news for nutmeg and cinnamon fans, but it can be stressful for people with long holiday shopping lists.

Fortunately, we bring you a list of the best tech gifts, including many of the most popular and popular items of the season. He then threw in some shopping tips and some valuable alternatives to sold-out items.

So you can relax, pour a festive drink, get ready to make a list, check it twice, and perhaps even win one of those coveted game consoles (maybe say). rice field).

Michael Andronico / CNN

We don’t sugar coat it: you’re more likely to beat Sonic the Hedgehog in a foot race than you’ll find a PlayStation 5 sitting on a retail shelf. With an impressive lineup of first-party games and a controller that truly fulfills the promises of the next generation, the popularity of PS5s is justified. However, with some diligence, a little luck, and a lot of tenacity, you may be able to remove the Holy Grail of this game from the list.

First, please see the PS5 replenishment guide. Then make sure your account and credit card are registered with the retailer of your choice. More powerful than the thrill of winning a PS5 is the overwhelming defeat you feel when you disappear from your shopping cart while scrambling to enter your AMEX card’s security code.

You can also use Twitter. Here, a former tech giano has devoted his professional life to finding hard-to-find game consoles. Finally, it’s harmless to go to Sony Direct where you can register your chances to get your PS5 directly from the source.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Like Sony’s system, the equivalent Xbox Series X is as difficult to track today as it was last holiday season. The same tips on PS5 security apply to the Xbox Series X search, but it’s also a good idea to look for the Xbox Series S. Yes, it’s not powerful, it doesn’t have a big brother’s disk drive, it supports low resolution (1440p vs Xs 4K), but it still offers the next generation of gaming products. This is especially true when combined with an Xbox Game Pass subscription that includes access to heavy hitters Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. In addition, the Series S is $ 200 cheaper and easier to find.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Nintendo’s latest popular switch platform, with its larger and brighter OLED screens, is, of course, another very popular gaming system that never appears on Black Friday. That said, it’s the latest and greatest switch, but its upgrades and enhancements are so important that the previous iterations have been discontinued.

In fact, if you want to shop for someone who wants to get lost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Simulation Paradise, or if you’re tackling Samus Aran’s latest sci-fi adventure on Metroid Dread, both standard switches and portable switch lights cover it. It has been. In addition, these earlier versions are easy to find and easy in your wallet.

Michael Andronico / CNN

A great gift for your list of gamers and tech enthusiasts, Oculus Quest 2 provides an affordable and accessible introduction to the immersive world of virtual reality. With a vast library of apps, games and entertainment platforms, as well as a surprisingly effective fitness experience, wireless headsets are truly appealing to everyone.

It’s also out of the box, sports a powerful selection of games for serious players and casual people, and is arguably packed with astounding elements that drop more jaws than next-generation systems. PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

IPhone users with the talent to lose keys, wallets and even wandering pets will love this intuitive tracker. When paired with an Apple device, AirTag has the ability to track everything you can connect to.

But this super-powerful feature isn’t limited to Apple-branded gadgets, and Chipolo ONE Spot offers similar features, not to mention the convenient keyring holes for easy installation (AirTag has similar features). An optional accessory is required for this feature). They offer some great deals on their trackers and allow you to win multiple gifts with decent discounts.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Choosing the right AirPods between the 2nd and 3rd generation options, and the Pro and Max versions can be a daunting task. However, for the average user, AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro can be used to provide a above average audio experience. AirPods 3 builds on a solid foundation established by the second generation, adding spatial audio and a new open-ear design, and AirPods Pro upgrades to features such as active noise canceling and transparent mode. Offers. Both have about 6 hours of battery life and sweat and water resistance for the more active Apple users on the list.

AirPods 2nd Gen ($ 109, originally $ 129; amazon.com) AirPods 3 (from $ 169, originally $ 179; amazon.com) AirPods Pro ($ 197, originally $ 249; amazon.com) AirPods Max ( $ 479, originally $ 549; amazon.com) Mike Andronico / CNN

If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t biased towards AirPods design, Beats Fit Pro offers almost the same features as AirPods Pro, but at a $ 50 discount. In addition to including both ANC mode and transparent mode, these buds have a tight-fitting design and sweat resistance, making them a perfect gift for the active people of your life. All of that, and they’re available in an array of funky colors. You’re not going to find a pair of Stone Purple AirPods!

Jacob Chlor / CNN

With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday just around the corner, there’s no doubt that many shoppers are trying to get the best deals on Apple’s popular smartwatches. However, like AirPods, finding the right Apple Watch at the right price can be a daunting task.

On the busiest shopping day of the season, there are plenty of compelling offers on older models, such as Wal-Mart’s $ 109 Series 3 GPS deal, but it’s best to buy entirely based on compelling prices. Not. Series 3 was launched just four years ago, but its ancient history on Apple’s timeline. In terms of technology and features, it’s better to go a few generations ahead of the Apple Watch SE. A great all-round entry-level model that won’t break the bank, starting at $ 280, but Amazon currently has it from $ 220.

Apple Watch SE (starting at $ 239, initially $ 279, amazon.com) Jacob Krol / CNN

Whether you’re a foodie shopper who appreciates the convenience of scrolling recipes in the kitchen, or a Minecraft master builder, the Apple iPad is arguably the most versatile high-tech gift you can give. And no one on your list will be disappointed with unpacking Apple’s multitasking tablet, and there are so many different options available, but you’re still sure you give the right one. Would like to

We recommend the affordable 9th Generation Entry Level iPad. It has a display large enough to put together your favorite streaming series and also supports a rich library of games. Of course, you can also perform basic operations such as composing and checking emails, scrolling social media apps, and FaceTimes.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

There is no doubt that we will provide our close friends and family with the latest, greatest, and yes, most beautiful iPhones. Apples’ latest ubiquitous smartphone is arguably the best ever, with an ultra-fast processor, extended battery life, and enough camera upgrades to attract the attention of professional photographers. That said, you will want to do your research. Whether you’re leaning towards the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, or looking to pony up a more expensive and feature-rich Pro or Pro Max version, which carrier and plan offers the best deal? You need to confirm.

Apple’s latest smartphones won’t run short on Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, and don’t hesitate to sell at prices that are too true, but you need to consider all the factors, including contract requirements and trade-in offers. There is about what your donor’s current cell service obligations are before triggering. Clear those hurdles and give one of the coolest tech toys of the years.

