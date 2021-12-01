Best Apple Holiday Sale and Christmas Gift Ideas





Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are gone, but the holiday season is just around the corner. ..

That’s why I’ve always been searching the web for things I never thought of, such as AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTags, Macs, and iPads. So scroll down to find the best deal (no, seriously) for Apple products this holiday season that you know you want.

Apple

AirPods have become one of the most popular earphones on the planet. And they all focus on convenience. All AirPods, regardless of model, pair fast with your iPhone and sync with all Apple devices. It makes them easy to use and doesn’t hurt that they offer above average sound and long battery life with a good mic.

The latest AirPods 3 is now available on Amazon for the lowest ever price of $ 149.99. They usually cost $ 179.99 and feature adaptive EQ for better audio quality, a redesigned fit that snuggles up to your ears, and the longest battery life of any Apple earphone. They make great holiday gifts as well.

If you need active noise canceling or transparency mode, and a silicone eartip that seals properly, you’ll need to check out your AirPods Pro. Amazon is also discounting these flagship earphones from $ 249 to $ 197.

The classic long-stem look standard AirPods are now available on Amazon for $ 109. And the luxurious AirPods Max with silver, space gray, green, blue and red over-ears have been discounted from $ 549 to $ 479. These are still expensive, but offer an incredibly comfortable fit, class-leading noise cancellation, and an aluminum design.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Apple Watch SE is the budget we chose for our smartwatch, and it still offers significant discounts. Amazon has a 40mm silver aluminum GPS model for $ 239 and $ 40 off, in addition to the same size model in gold or space gray for the same price. Apple Watch SE features a Retina display and all the expected activity tracking capabilities to provide an uncompromising experience.

With a larger always-on display, quick charging, and advanced health features, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still discounted from $ 20 to $ 379.95. This is for the entry level 41mm GPS Series 7 in green and product red. The larger 45mm Product Red also sells for $ 409.99.

If you can handle a slightly smaller always-on screen (speaking 1mm!) And can’t charge quickly, it’s highly recommended to check out the Apple Watch Series 6. This is last year’s model, but it still offers the same fast performance. As part of Series 7, all health features, including heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen, are now $ 100 off on Best Buy. This means that you can get a blue aluminum 40mm GPS for $ 299 (starting at $ 399) or a 44mm gold aluminum GPS for $ 379 (starting at $ 429). Still, a great deal on a great watch will be a great gift.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

If you are looking for a new laptop, you are lucky. Currently, Amazon is offering an entry-level M1 MacBook Air for $ 899.99, almost $ 100 off. This is the top pick for Apple laptops, and this model has 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. If you need more storage, the 512GB MacBook Air is $ 1,099.99 off $ 149.01.

If it’s okay to bring your display, keyboard, and mouse to the table, the Mac Mini is worth a look. This standalone model also features an ultra-fast M1 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Discounted from $ 699 to $ 649, the 512GB model will be $ 80 off for $ 819.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Like the portable iPad itself, the deal is a bit slim for now, but it’s still calling for an entry-level 9th ​​generation iPad. The suggested retail price remains at $ 329 ($ 299 for educational customers), but it’s one of the best deals in the tech industry. Apples entry-level iPads include a large display and ample power to handle almost any task.

If you have a serious power supply or need to replace your laptop, you should consider the iPad Pro in combination with a keyboard case. Available in two sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches, both have an Apple M1 chip. This is powerful enough for almost everything you need to do, and you don’t have to bother to close the app to free up processing power. The 12.9-inch has a mini LED display for stunning visuals, so it’s a good idea to make the water bigger.

Currently, the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $ 999 in silver or space gray on Amazon. If you need more storage, Amazon will give you a $ 100 discount on the 1TB model and a $ 149 discount on the 2TB model.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

AppleMagSafe Battery Pack

Apple Pencil extends the capabilities of the iPad. You can use it to turn your iPad into a notebook or canvas and pull more out of your device. Currently, the first-generation Apple Pencil is available for only $ 79.99 (starting at $ 99.99), and the second-generation model is available for $ 99.99 (starting at $ 129).

If you’re sporting an iPhone 12 or 13 but looking for a longer battery life, consider this Apple battery pack. I like the MagSafe feature, so it snaps onto the back of the iPhone, magnetically attaches it, and charges it wirelessly. It currently sells on Amazon for $ 99 to $ 89.95.

