The massive Battlefield 2042 patch contains hundreds of changes

Image: EA

With today’s massive patch rollout, EA unveiled all the tweaks on Battlefield 2042 shortly after its rough launch. Hundreds of small fixes don’t magically turn a shooter into what longtime fans want, but for everyone who’s still hanging out, it’s definitely a less frustrating experience. ..

Today’s big update is the third game, followed by another small update by the end of the month. None of these have as basic functionality as Team Voice Chat, but they address a number of bugs, improve matchmaking, add new weekly challenges, boost XP-winning players, and Unleash progress.

Here is a small assortment of some changes that caught my eye:

Improvements to address issues with players killed in vehicles below level geometry Addressed various visual flicker and choppy issues Improved streaming assets in unfold screen presentations Added flare to extraction zones, Increased visibility of the extraction area and added a cover to the player Fixed an issue where the bullet spread was too high when trying to fire while zooming immediately after sprinting some portal weapons with enemy vehicles (up to 200m) Added health bar when looking at enemy soldiers (up to 50m) Fixed an issue where bots sometimes didn’t Fixed an issue to get. Fixed an issue where some wheeled vehicles would continue to roll backwards when the reverse was released. Fixed an issue where visual hits would not be registered when firing at an enemy target.Note: Further improvements are still under investigation. Decreased effectiveness of the NTW-50 for vehicles Added UI elements that indicate nearby players who can revive you within 50m when down.

The complete list can be found on the EA website. Most are bug fixes, but some changes seem to be a real improvement in the balance between mode and gameplay. Hazard, for example, became a little more generous with its rewards and more forgiving during the extraction phase. Weapons like the NTW-50, which had blown up the vehicle much faster than the rocket launcher, are dialed back. And the new UI features to revive 1) play a supporting role and 2) convince more people not to choose to bleed out and redeploy immediately when they go down. hoping.

It’s a great first step to stabilizing the game. However, many of Battlefield 2042’s problems run much deeper than glitches and bullets that fail to register hits under the map. Conquest in marquee mode is still an overwhelming and chaotic mess. New maps are generally great for leading hostile players into interesting confrontations. And the big redeemer Portal is still turning off XP because players were abusing XP to level up very quickly. I don’t think I’ll be back until this weekend at the earliest.

