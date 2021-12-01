HMD Global: Nokia 9PureView does not get Android 11 upgrade and blames camera





HMD Global has reiterated its commitment to bring Android 11 to Nokia 9 PureView, as well as offering new phone discounts to customers who just learned that their current device is no longer supported.

These are customers who paid $ 599 to $ 699 to the Premium Nokia 9 PureView in 2019 after achieving a significant splash with a 5x rear camera array at World Mobile Congress in 2019. According to Counterpoint Research, Nokia was also known as the best phone brand for receiving fast software updates at the time, so customers may have naturally felt that Nokia and HMD Global could be trusted. ..

As one of the devices in the Android One program, Nokia 9 PureView will run a near-stock version of Android 9 and get at least two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. The smartphone was upgraded to Android 10 in December 2019, but no other OS updates have been received since then.

HMD Global said Nokia 9 PureView cannot be updated on Android 11. [i]According to the statement, incompatibilities between the camera and the software will lead to a compromised experience that does not meet our high standards. Perhaps the quintuple camera was co-developed with Light, a camera company that stopped taking photos on smartphones, so HMD Global cannot overcome this technical challenge. That said, the company said the phone would continue to receive security updates.

The HMD has accused it of failing to update its nine PureViews-specific camera arrays to Android 11. Photo: Becca Farsace / The Verge

HMD Global believes it’s trying to profit by asking affected customers to buy a new Nokia phone, rather than having the current owner trade in currently unsupported devices. increase. [F]Or, according to the Nokia 9 PureView owners’ website, those considering migrating to Android 11 were offering a 50% discount on the Nokia XR 20 or another device depending on local availability. First of all, the midrange Nokia XR20 is not a replacement for the premium Nokia 9 PureView and you have to jump over a few hoops to get the discount.

Cases like HMD Global’s back pedal in the Nokia 9 PureViews update take these promises too seriously as Android phone makers try to differentiate themselves by modeling Apple’s more than four years of software support for the iPhone. Remind us not to. Larger companies like Samsung may have more resources to provide four years of security updates to their vast device portfolio, but smaller companies like HMD Global and Motorola. Does not have a good track record. Software support should be a consideration when deciding to buy a mobile phone, especially if you have a mobile phone for a long time during the upgrade cycle, but it should not be a deciding factor for Android. That’s because it may not happen.

