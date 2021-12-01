Honor 60 announced in China with Vlog-focused gesture control





Last year, Honor, a former Huawei sub-brand that spun off from China’s tech giant, announced the latest mobile phones for the Chinese market. The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro are two mid-range phones with Qualcomms’ recent Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, but otherwise very similar to the Honor 50 series phones released earlier this year, on the back. Has a similar dual ring camera bump. Of each phone.

A notable new feature of both new phones is support for hand gesture control. This allows you to perform actions such as making an OK gesture, raising your hand, and performing camera controls such as switching between the front and rear cameras and enabling picture-in-picture mode. .. Mobile phones can recognize a total of five hand gestures, and Honor says these features make Vlog easier than ever.

Released in China on December 10th

Honor is far from the first smartphone companies to add such hand gestures, and everyone from Google to Samsung to LG has tried similar features. These controls have tended to be delayed and inaccurate in the past, so there is much to prove in honor student skills.

Both phones have a triple rear camera setup that you can use when shooting. The 60 Pro has a 108-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and macro-camera combination, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The big improvement here is the ultra-wide, which was only 8 megapixels on the 50Pro. The 60 Pro also has a high resolution 50 megapixel selfie camera. The regular Honor 60, on the other hand, has a low-resolution 32-megapixel front camera, a low-resolution 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a triple rear camera with no mention of macro shooting capabilities.

According to GSMArena, both phones have a 120Hz curved OLED display, but the 60 Pro is slightly larger (6.78 inches) and curved on all four sides of the device. The Honor 60, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch curved display on the left. Right side. Internally, both phones have a 4,800mAh battery, a slight increase from the 4,000 and 4,300mAh batteries found on the 50 Pro and 50. Both are charged up to 66W and are consistent with the Honor 50, but respect the 50 Pros 100W fast charging.

Honor has not yet confirmed the global launch of the phone, but if either phone is released outside of China, Google’s apps and services may be pre-installed, similar to the Honor 50. Please note in particular. It is subject to US sanctions that prevent the shipment of mobile phones equipped with Google’s own software.

The Honor 60 series has just been announced for the Chinese market and no plans for global launch have been confirmed. However, it shouldn’t be too long to wait for a global launch, as it was only a few months between the launch of the Honor 50 in China and the launch in other parts of the world. In China, both phones will be available on December 10th. Honor 60 starts at 2,699 (about $ 424) and GSM Arena states that Honor 60 Pro starts at 3,700 (about $ 581).

