I like Microsoft Edge.But if that’s not too annoying, switch again





If Microsoft really wants to "put you first", you need to tweak your strategy in Edge.

I’ve been a Microsoft Edge user for over two years since the first macOS preview version was released. As with many decisions, I reached it using a combination of evidence-based inference (it works on all platforms I use, maintains the speed and compatibility of the Chromium engine, and with its memory. Battery usage and privacy controls seemed at least slightly better than Chrome) And the intuition I felt right (providing a lot of personal data to Microsoft, whether it’s really true or not) It’s less annoying than offering it to Google, and large corporate browsers will be better supported in the long run than smaller ones), lesser-used browsers like Braveor Opera).

After switching, I’m almost always happy with my life on Edge, and I can’t miss Chrome. But in recent months, some of the “value-added” features Microsoft has added to browsers, and how Microsoft pushes Edge to people who use Windows (and how to push Bing to those who use it). I have been gradually troubled by. Corner). This annoyance came to mind when Microsoft added a later-purchased service called Zip to the latest version of Edge. This addition was unnecessary at best and seemed to be predatory at worst, causing a backlash among users, tech media adjacent to Microsoft, and IT professionals.

One of the many screens I see from time to time in Edge asks me to change the default search engine back to Bing.

I don’t like Zip integration and I don’t plan to use it, but if it wasn’t part of the pattern that appeared (or at least if it became more obvious), then Zip integration wouldn’t bother me so much. is not. Last year or so. The price comparison and coupon features that Microsoft added about a year ago generate a large number of automatic pop-ups by default. If you disable these pop-ups or turn off the feature altogether, these pop-ups will not be synced. Other PCs with bookmarks and other settings.

Windows also asks you to switch to Edge if you want to use a different browser after updating your operating system and browser, and asks you to use Bing within Edge if you change your default search engine, a frustrating full screen. With continued use of messages (and for years), Bing is still the worst search engine in the world, less accurate and practical than Google, but without the privacy benefits of DuckDuckGo. Microsoft has made switching browsers a bit more annoying than ever in Windows 11 and has disabled the workarounds that have been used to avoid the tight integration of Edge and Bing into Windows.

Enlarge / These automatic coupon popups are ubiquitous in Edge if not manually disabled.

I understand that I need to keep adding new features to Edge over time. This is the plight of all Chromium-based browsers that need to be distinguished from Chrome without affecting the compatibility of the underlying Chromium engine or support for Chrome extensions. The easiest way is to stack new features and services on top of your browser. .. I’m also not entirely against Microsoft reminding people of the existence of Edge and asking people to switch when setting up a new Windows PC for the first time. All browsers contain some pop-ups about changing the default browser settings. Edge is much easier to use and more competitive than it was in the early days of Windows 10 when Microsoft was trying to use its own rendering engine.

But shopping and payment add-ins feel like a bridge too far away. There is only one thing to offer these features as an optional add-in, or as a non-default feature that you can opt in when you first install your browser or install a major update. You can also automatically provide them to everyone, anywhere, regardless of whether you have these features turned off on another computer.

And even if you’ve already chosen to use Edge from the beginning, the constant reminders of switching to Edge and using Bing fundamentally respect your preferences and your ability to make your own decisions. Indicates that it is not. When switching from Safari on macOS or iOS, Apple doesn’t throw pop-ups, requesting it not to switch, or displaying a full-screen message trying to return to Google’s search engine when installing a regular operating system. plug. System update. Financial considerations are different Apple doesn’t have its own search engine trying to monetize, so as long as you’re running on Apple’s hardware, you don’t have to worry about the software you’re running, Once they make them, it’s right to worry people about their browser preferences.

I still think Edge is a good browser. Not ready to switch browsers at once for all bookmarks. However, the kind of tedious tactics Microsoft uses to promote Edge and the kind of features it’s adding make it even more difficult to recommend. Microsoft needs to rethink the types of features it adds to Edge and how to promote and enable them. The company needs to trust that Edge’s market share will increase over time, not because Windows has pushed users, but because of the benefits of the browser.

