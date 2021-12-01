Nvidias’ new RTX 2060 12GB graphics card will be available on December 7th





In February 2021, Nvidia reissued some of its older GPUs, the RTX 2060 and GTX 1050 Ti, to give gamers a low-cost option that scalpers and crypto miners (hopefully) rarely use in the event of a chip shortage. I promised. The company is fulfilling at least part of its promise by releasing a new variant of the RTX 2060 with 12GB of video RAM, doubling the standard configuration memory first released in 2019.

Nvidia states that a variety of models will be available starting Tuesday, December 7th. The revised Founders Edition GPU specification is available here. Note the slightly higher base clock speed and slightly increased CUDA core (2,176 compared to 1,920 for the standard RTX 2060). Its specs are similar to the RTX 2060 Super in some respects.

Nvidia did not share the initial cost of the 12GB RTX 2060 Founders Edition, but has told The Verge that it is a premium version of the RTX 2060 6GB and expects that price to reflect that. The RTX 2060 6GB was launched in 2019 for $ 349. We also shared that the OEM will create their own custom version of the 12GB RTX 2060. Update this post when you hear about pricing information for different models.

Having this card is great for those who feel that GPU replenishment isn’t working and don’t want to give up paying ridiculously high prices in the low-cost card secondary market in the first place. The RTX 2060 isn’t great for running games with raytracing graphics (despite this feature being possible), but due to its power, most games have medium graphics settings at 1080p resolution. It will run properly.

The PC market is one of many areas that are experiencing the pain of chip shortages, inspired by the pandemic. Things like graphics cards and consoles are still in high demand, even though they are no longer on the market. Also, many RTX 30 series GPUs already have a premium at retail stores, making it difficult to get what you need at a regular price. Many retailers are completely out of stock, and bot and eagle-eyed shoppers (most people want to turn the product over for profit) will probably beat you to it. ..

I suspect that Nvidia’s release of one entry-level (currently) GPU could reverse the flow of the secondary market, where prices have skyrocketed. But I’m definitely happy with the attempt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/1/22812618/nvidia-new-rtx-2060-12gb-vram-graphics-card-gpu-release-date-price The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos