A new survey using Google Street View cars shows the most polluted areas in the Bay Area





Researchers have long known that color communities, which tend to have lower incomes, are more vulnerable to air pollution. A new Bay Area survey using Google Street View cars quantifies the exact size of these disparities.

Researchers, including the University of California, Berkeley, have measured the concentrations of four major air pollutants: nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, black carbon, and ultrafine particles in samples from 13 regions of the Bay Area to create an atmosphere. I tried to understand the difference in pollution. Not only in the neighborhood, but also between blocks within the same neighborhood. The measurements were taken from May 2015 for 32 months using an advanced air monitor on Google’s car.

They found an overall pattern of racial and ethnic disparities in exposure to air pollution, with higher concentrations of pollutants found primarily in black and Latin communities. Joshua Apte, an air quality scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, said he doesn’t breathe the same air in the Bay Area or anywhere.

Among the areas surveyed, downtown Auckland and West Auckland have been tracked for high levels of all four pollutants, with some having the worst air quality.

Studies show that many of the neighborhoods included in the study show the highest exposure to pollution and were the same communities that endured racist housing policies such as redlining in the 20th century. West Oakland, where Apte is a hotbed for environmental justice activities, is one example. The Hunters Point and Bayview districts of San Francisco, which have historically faced many types of pollution exposure, were not included in the survey.

Scientists have also observed significant differences in air pollution levels within the same area, Apte said. Therefore, blocks that live in the neighborhood can have a significant impact on exposure. Especially if you live in a more urban neighborhood where things are very variable.

Data collection for this study was conducted by Aclima, a public interest company based in San Francisco. Accurate Aclimas technology-enabled sensors, more sophisticated than low-cost sensors like PurpleAir, have been placed in Google Street View cars to capture and store scientific measurements on the go. The maneuverability of the sensors allowed them to read contamination in far more locations than government monitors would normally capture.

The Google Street View car complex repeatedly traveled over 93 square kilometers over 32 months, collecting air pollution data every second. Scientists then analyzed it in combination with US Census Bureau demographic data. The analysis revealed a systematic increase in black and Hispanic / Latino populations throughout the region. Researchers have also found that communities suffering from environmental justice issues tend to be exposed to different types of air pollution sources, not just one.

The graph below shows the proportion of each race and ethnic group living in communities with different levels of exposure to ultrafine particles (UFPs) where local air pollution events such as different types of burning, cooking and wildfires occur. increase.

On average, the Caucasian population is exposed to lower NO, NO2, and UFP than the other groups, with median exposure 16-27% lower than the median of the entire population, black and Hispanic / Latin descent. The median population is 8 to 30% depending on the contaminants, the study claims.

According to Apte, the pattern of Asian communities was unique. Asians were represented in both the least polluted and the most polluted areas. What it says is that Asians are (a) like a terrible oversimplification of their really complex demographics and living experiences, he said.

Researchers hope that data from this and other studies will help people understand more details about air pollution. According to Apte, the solution to the problem of environmental justice involves really holistic thinking about everything that (people) roll up their sleeves and put a lot of strain on the community.

Dr. Melissa Lunden, Aclima’s Chief Scientist, said her company wants to better understand air pollution in the Bay Area by deploying more vehicles with sensors in more areas of the Bay Area. He said he was expanding this research. She said she sincerely hopes to be able to support this type of work in areas where this type of support is really needed.

Jung Yu-hyun is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @yoohyun_jung

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/climate/article/A-new-pollution-study-using-Google-Street-View-16664516.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos