Menahga School launches summer STEM programming





STEM specialist Chris Lake and industrial technology teacher Toby Weston discussed the new program at the board meeting on November 22nd. Music teacher Kryston Wiseley and another undecided teacher will also be attending.

In elementary school summer learning classes, students code and program Mini Spheros, Spheros, and Edison robots. Building and coding with the VexIQ Robot Kit. 3D design and printing, and developing MakerSpace solutions for real-world challenges. The proposed date is August 8-18.

High school learning extensions focus on manufacturing, 3D design and printing, lasers

In addition to design and printing, computer-aided design (CAD) manufacturing, plasma cutter and plasma engraving machine design and cutting. The proposed date is June 6th to 16th.

Kevin Wellen said the two-week session will be four days a week, with four-hour classes daily.

Wellen explained that the two-year summer STEM program is funded by part of a federal elementary and junior high school emergency relief (ESSER) III grant. This requires a face-to-face education plan related to learning loss.

Wellen said the Menaga school district was allocated $ 223,938. The budget includes labor costs, consumables, and equipment costs, including proposals for immediate purchase of 3D printers, for a total cost of $ 35,363.

According to Wellen, as long as you’re using this technology in summer programming, you can use it throughout the year.

The Minnesota Regional Education Association recently recognized Lake, the leader of the district’s STEM curriculum, as a recipient of the 2021 Innovation Program Awards.

Chris Lake was awarded the 2021 Innovation Award for K-6 Technology and STEM Curriculum in the Menahga School District by the Minnesota Rural Education Association.Contribution / Menaga School District

Menahga students start in kindergarten and kindergarten and learn to drive Sphero balls and robots. In grades 1 and 2, students begin basic coding, and grades 4 and 5 begin creating challenge courses.

A video introducing Menahga can be found at www.mreavoice.org/menahga-stem-curriculum.

Elementary school principal Jeannie Mayer talks about how STEM has grown exponentially in school over the last six years.

Lake said he saw the students change their perspectives thanks to STEM. When something went wrong, she said it was a failure. But now they are aware, no, they just go back and repeat your steps to get better.

Meyer says in a video that some kids don’t like reading and math, while kids who are struggling in those areas don’t really like them. So if they can motivate them by participating in such a program, they have little idea of ​​how much they are actually learning.

The board has approved business manager Kyle Bergem to sign a contract with Gallagher Consulting to complete the equal pay for equal work classification survey.

Wellen wrote in a board report: The current equal pay for equal work survey was done many years ago. The purpose is to ensure that all employees are fairly rewarded in accordance with training, responsibilities and obligations. This survey confirms compliance in all areas, including recently created positions.

Bergem speculated that the last study was completed around 2004 or 2005.

The board discussed postponing it, but eventually decided that the price would only go up.

The motion stated that costs should not exceed $ 8,000.

The Board has resolved to hire the Minnesota Board of Education Association (MSBA) as a consultant for the supervisor’s investigation.

In its proposal, MSBA states that over the past two years, more than 40 Minnesota schools have helped find new supervisors.

Chairman Andrea Haverinen pointed out that the MSBA has been working with the district for a year after the supervisor was hired.

The estimated expert cost for MSBA is $ 8,205.

Board of Education:

We have accepted the resignation from Lisa Dormanen, a food service supervisor that came into effect on December 23. Charlie Domanen, Head Custodian, Effective January 31, 2022, Anna Hilkka, Associate Expert, Effective November 9.

A hearing of the truth about the tax of both councils is scheduled for Monday, December 20, at 6 pm at the Media Center.Regular meeting continues at 6:30 pm

