



NIH, HUD, and DOT leaders discuss strategies to balance improvements when changing priorities.

Balancing modernization with day-to-day operations is a consistent challenge for agencies. In the face of it, many departments across the federal government are focusing on shifting organizational and labor needs, testing and agility to balance.

At the National Institutes of Health’s IT Center, COVID-19 demonstrated the need to triage IT resources and personnel to continue working in the new challenges posed by the pandemic.

This led to a “strategic suspension” of the office’s 2020 strategic modernization plan to support ongoing operations in the pandemic, said Stacy Arboum, its deputy director. ..

Alboum said at an ATARC event on Tuesday that he should actually pause as he looks to the future of work and supports his vision and our people. We are planning to move to some kind of hybrid environment, and we can do hybrid well. You can hybridize poorly. It takes time to actually evaluate, evaluate, and experiment with what it looks like in NIH.

Alboum said the new hybrid work environment adopted by NIH has revisited both normal operation and modernization plans. This includes expanding and coordinating current operations and operations such as digital services. It also includes introducing new solutions to meet future needs, such as equitable hybrid work environment through technology.

This includes fair access to the tools people need to do their jobs, and really thinking about everyone as they implement more digital workplaces and move to some form of hybrid. Said Arboum. We are creating a vision for the future of work. Some people are inflexible at work, so I really focused on flexibility.

Most telework models are based on employee location, but NIH wants to move to human-centric telework. In short, the institute wants to be flexible not only where employees work, but when and how they work. According to her, this future-proof direction required IT operations and transformation to meet NIH’s organizational and human needs.

Other agencies have also set up agencies to reconcile innovation with day-to-day corporate support. Ginnie Mae of the Department of Housing and Urban Development does this by testing innovative ideas in a test environment before deploying new solutions across government agencies.

Ginny May supports innovation testing more specifically at the Innovation Lab. Omar Bouaichi, Agency’s Emerging Technologies and Innovation Director, explained that the lab will allow Genie May to continue normal operations and encourage new ways of modernization.

There are three different areas. One is running our operation. According to Buaichi, it has no problems and needs to be done without any problems. The other is modernization, so modernization deploys Genie May in the cloud and ensures that it has extensions and maintains all standard patch security requirements for the current system. The third area we added is innovation. For us, we have started the Innovation Lab. We welcome vendors there and welcome untested solutions. It needs to be evaluated by Genie May to understand its impact.

Bouaichi added that the Innovation Lab acts as a safe area zone for introducing new solutions and technologies. The lab will understand whether innovative technology can be applied to different use cases across Genie May for large-scale deployment across agencies. Since its launch two years ago, the lab has been testing and deploying new technologies such as robotic process automation and machine learning to Ginnie Mae.

Although Genie May has an innovation lab, the Ministry of Transport uses agile techniques as a means of introducing new technologies while maintaining normal IT operations. Prior to COVID-19, the agency’s principal solutions architect, Edward Dowgiallo, said his agency was relatively modernized and its infrastructure was primarily in the cloud, applying agile frameworks. I did. With this in mind, his team is devoting their sprint time to innovation.

We try to get technical debt built in every spring, but ideally 20% of the team is working on something else. For example, innovation. Instead of spinning out another contract, you may decide to use part of the existing cycle of that sprint for RPA integration. Now I’ve tested RPA for the first time to see how it works when two systems communicate with each other.

Dowgiallo says that many of the innovative technologies his team introduces in sprints start with small investments and grow repeatedly every cycle, so they can learn and expand each time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governmentciomedia.com/modernization-requires-balance-everyday-operations-innovation

