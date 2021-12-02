Razer Announces Handheld Development Kit with Latest Snapdragon G3x Chip – TechCrunch





Snapdragon’s G3x embraces the gaming market, a brand new reach for manufacturers with powerful GPUs, 5G-enabled connections, the ability to power external screens, immersive audio capabilities, tactile feedback, and much more. Qualcomm’s wonderfully exciting bid for. Handheld game makers had to make cobblestones together from other sources. Integrating all of this into a single platform is new and can mean a renaissance of handheld games, unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Razer today unveiled a developer kit based on the new platform, launching an exciting new era of handheld gaming.

The rapid development of mobile phone technology has unleashed new products in all categories for decades. People are so used to the iPad now that we no longer accept the crappy airline check-in kiosk. We are accustomed to good battery life and high speed internet, so below that will cause impatience and frustration. Relatively affordable consumer quadcopter drones are only possible when accelerometers and processors are cheap enough for consumer electronics tinkerers to assemble existing components in new and interesting ways. became.

The march of technological advances is endless, and it’s very exciting to see Apple launch its own ridiculously powerful processor. Take a closer look as Google unveils the Tensor processor on the latest generation of Pixel smartphones. These are technologies that have a widespread impact on the computing world, but they live in the siled worlds of Apple and Google, respectively. It’s certainly fun, but it’s when OEMs change their vision for the future that readers who love startups in this publication can feel the real impact of the new processor. In short, as a startup, you probably won’t get an Apple M1 Max or Google Tensor for your hardware device. The same is not true for Qualcomm and its Snapdragon silicon.

Qualcomm is in the unusual field of manufacturing processors that power the world around us. It’s a technology that powers everything from refrigerators to cars, drones, and everything you can imagine. SnapDragon 8 is found on smartphones around the world. The 4100+ platform powers wearables. Equipped with a 5G chipset, the XR2 does the tedious work of AR / VR applications. We’ve seen 8cx processors in tablets and PCs, and the Snapdragon Ride platform in cars. It’s interesting to see Qualcomm taking the gaming market seriously. Taking up niche products like Nintendo Switch, we provide hardware manufacturers with a toolkit to build their own powerful handheld gaming console platform.

Qualcomm has made a very wise move not only to put together a pile of chips and wish console developers a happy journey, but also to partner with game veteran Razer to build a developer kit. This allows software developers to start getting busy in the hardware manufacturing world. Spool the afterburner for product development.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform offers all the weapons of state-of-the-art performance and Snapdragon Elite gaming technology to run all Android games, play content from cloud gaming library and play games from home console or PC. Stream The platform currently available is a cry of a battle for market advantage, and it’s very interesting to see this work.

There are many particularly interesting platforms on the platform, including:

Qualcomm Adreno GPU promises 144 frames per second and 10-bit HDR, allowing you to enjoy your game in over a billion shades. A built-in 1080p60 webcam with two microphones for livestreaming game actions to viewers. Full battery with connection options using Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 mobile connection suite. In short, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E have lower latency and faster upload and download speeds. 5G mm Wave and Sub 6 for cloud gaming while streaming the most bandwidth-consuming games from services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Steam Remote Play. Incredible Display: 6.65 inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution and 10-bit HDR, running up to 120Hz. Snapdragon Sound technology is optimized for quality, latency and robustness, giving gamers the option of audibly identifying their opponents. The 4-way speakers on the device provide great audio, and when paired with Snapdragon Sound-enabled earphones, gamers can experience lag-free wireless audio. The multi-screen experience can be connected to an AR / VR viewer via USB-C. With the same technology, the device can also act as a companion controller for TVs with up to 4K resolution. Controls: The developer kit includes Aksys’ controller mapping, which gives you precise access to controller mapping technology and allows you to use the built-in controller in a variety of games.

Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer, said: Qualcomm Technologies and Razer will work together to push the boundaries of fidelity and quality available in portable games and lead with new and innovative solutions that will transform the way these games are experienced. “

For more information on the Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit, please visit Razer.com.

