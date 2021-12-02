Google Nest Cam With PARAGRAPH (Wired) Review





Floodlights and security cameras can help bring you peace of mind if nighttime turmoil outside your home makes you uneasy. The $ 279.99 Google Nest Cam With PARAGRAPH (wired) is a weatherable Wi-Fi enabled security camera that illuminates the area and records HD video when it detects motion. The test produced excellent 1080p video, whose LEDs quickly responded to motion triggers and Google Assistant voice commands. However, this is one of the more expensive smart floodlight cameras we have tested and you will have to pay for the subscription to unlock all the features. If you can live without voice control, Wyze Cam PARAGRAPH ($ 84.99) is far more valuable. If voice commands are essential, the slightly more affordable Arlo Pro 3 PARAGRAPH camera ($ 249.99) supports more platforms than NestCam, such as Alexa, HomeKit, and IFTTT.

The floodlighted NestCam uses two dimmable 2,400 lumen LED lamps with a white temperature of 4,000K. Both the Wyze Cam PARAGRAPH and the Arlo Pro 3 PARAGRAPH have bright bulbs of 2,600 lumens and 3,000 lumens, respectively.

The round lamp enclosure is located on a rotating mounting arm for optimum coverage. Stylish matte white fixtures also include a passive infrared (PIR) motion sensor with a 180 degree angle of view, a camera cable and a magnetic cradle. The black and white wires protruding from the back of the enclosure connect directly to the wires in the junction box for mounting the fixture.

The matt white IP54 weatherable enclosure houses the camera (also available separately as the $ 179.99 Nest Cam). A piece of metal embedded in the back of the Nest Cam makes it easy to attach to a magnetic cradle. At the bottom is a magnetic power connector, screw-in mounting holes, and a speaker. It runs on a lithium-ion battery and has a charging interval of up to 3 months under normal use, but you may not need to rely on the battery as the device powers the camera. Dual-band Wi-Fi radio allows you to connect your Nest Cam to your home network. Bluetooth radio enables the setup process.

The camera captures 1080p video at 30fps and uses HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology to enhance recording contrast and detail. It has a 130 degree horizontal field of view, 6x digital zoom, a 16: 9 aspect ratio, and uses 6 infrared LEDs for night vision (up to 20 feet). You can record video and send push alerts when motion is detected to distinguish between people, animals and cars. Faces can also be recognized, but this feature requires a Nest Aware subscription (more on this later).

This camera works with Google Assistant voice commands and other devices that connect to Google Nest Hub, but it doesn’t support Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or the IFTTT platform.

You can watch less than 3 hours of video for free, but if you want access to 30 days of video recording, you’ll need to pay a $ 6 / month (or $ 60 / year) NestAware plan. The subscription also unlocks the Familiar Faces feature, allowing the camera to send an alert when it detects a glass breaking sound, a CO alarm, or a smoke alarm. The $ 12 / month (or $ 120 / year) Nest Aware Plus plan includes all of the cheaper plans, but you can view up to 60 days of video history and record up to 10 consecutive days.

App options

Control your camera using the same Google Home mobile app (available on Android and iOS) that other Nest devices use, such as Nest Doorbell. The camera and light will appear as separate devices on the app’s home screen. When you tap the floodlight icon, the app opens a screen with a large power button and a dimming slider that allows you to set the brightness level (1-100%). Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner to configure a daylight sensor that triggers the light to turn on when the ambient light reaches a certain level. Here you can also enable motion triggers, set timers, and allow the camera to trigger lights.

Tap the camera icon to move the app to the live video stream. Live video streams allow you to start a two-way talk and view historical events via a sliding timeline. Tap the gear icon on this screen to configure intelligent notifications for people, animals, vehicles, and other movements. Enable push alerts. Configure video quality and night vision settings. Adjust the audio settings.

Reliable with quick installation and testing

Installing Nest Cam PARAGRAPH is fairly easy, especially when replacing existing equipment. However, if you are new to working with electrical wiring, you will need to hire a professional.

First, I downloaded the Google Home app, created an account, and then set up my home. Then tap the plus icon in the upper left corner of the home screen,[デバイスのセットアップ]Was selected. I chose Camera from the list, then Nest Cam With PARAGRAPH. Scan the QR code of the camera with the app and[次へ]Tap to skip page 4 of Privacy Guidelines and User Agreement. I finally arrived at the installation section. Here you will find tips on where to place the fixture and how to physically install it.

I started by turning off existing equipment in the circuit breaker box. Next, I removed the old fixtures and mounting brackets that were attached to the junction box. After attaching the included ground wire to the new mounting plate and junction box, I used the included screws to secure the plate to the junction box. I then attached the plate cover to the mounting plate, hung the Nest fixture on the plate using the included hooks, and attached the black and white house wires to the black and white fixture wires. I fixed the wire with a wire nut, unhooked it, fixed the fixture to the cover, and connected the camera.

I restored the power of the circuit and confirmed that the LED of the camera was blinking blue. The app then started searching for connected Nest devices to assist in pairing. After about 30 seconds, I connected to the same Wi-Fi network that my phone is using. To complete the process, I assigned a location to the camera and waited a few seconds for it to be updated.

Nest Cam With PARAGRAPH delivered a crisp 1080p video in my test. The color quality is excellent and black and white night videos look bright and crisp. No image distortion was seen, and the camera was able to successfully distinguish between human, animal, and overtaking vehicle movements.

The floodlights are bright enough to respond quickly to app commands. You could also view the video from the camera in Google Nest Hub, turn on the light using the Google Assistant’s voice commands, and set the brightness level.

Expensive option for Google-centric homes

Nest Cam With PARAGRAPH is a stylish camera and floodlight combination that can be controlled by voice commands from your smartphone and the Google Assistant. It’s relatively easy to install, delivers crisp, bright video, and fits seamlessly into the Google Home ecosystem. That said, this is one of the more expensive floodlight cameras we’ve reviewed, and you’ll have to pay even more to use all its features. It also does not support many third-party integrations. If its final drawback is a trading breaker, consider the Arlo Pro 3 PARAGRAPH Dam, which has won the Editor’s Choice at a slightly more affordable price, adding support for Alexa, Homekit, and IFTTT. However, if voice control isn’t required, the $ 84.99 Wyze Cam PARAGRAPH (another Editor’s Choice winner) is a powerful value and works on more third-party platforms than NestCam.

