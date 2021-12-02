



Good morning, 12 seconds. Happy December! Let’s see what’s happening today on Wednesday, December 1st at the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Media “Next Woman Up”: Amy Sprangers

Today, during her 21 season at the Seattle Seahawks, the Amy Sprangers have played an integral role in the front office.

Sprangers is currently Chief Revenue Officer, leading revenue generation across sponsorship, tickets, suites and local media rights. Since joining the franchise in 2001, she has played a variety of roles, including Director of Corporate Partnerships, Managing Director of Sweet Sales & Services, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Suites, and Senior Vice President of Revenues.

In September, Brooke Cersosimo of the NFL.com created the “Next Woman Up” series aimed at highlighting women who are raising the ranks of professional football. Sprangers was featured in the latest interview released on Tuesday.

Here you can read the full interview with Cersosimos with Sprangers and read some of the highlights below.

About maintaining the Seahawks identity through the inevitable player and coach changes:

“It has to do with the spirit of the team. The Seahawks identity is the connection between our community and our fan base. Our” 12 “is a symbolic symbol and raises a” 12 “every Sunday. I pay homage to it. ‘Flag, but regardless of who is in the field or in the front office, the team has a great connection with the community. It’s a constant link that represents excellence, innovation, inclusiveness, and community improvement. There have been so many well-known players over the years, but our connections maintain our relevance. “

Transactions with partners, such as stadium naming rights:

“This is the most exciting part of my job. What I absolutely love most is these comprehensive negotiations. Again, it really ties to the strength of your relationship. Recently, naming rights partner CenturyLink has been rebranded to Lumen Technologies. I met with management to better understand what was driving the brand change. It’s relevant nationwide. It’s an exposure and we’ve introduced the luxury facility in a national broadcast, but there are many other factors as well.

“There have been so many amazing things happening in the Lumenfield that the synergies that exist between sport and innovation in this case are endless in terms of storytelling. That’s important and your partnership. Is a genuine, unmanufactured method. “

How the women’s industry has changed over the 21 season:

“We’re pleased that the NFL had a strong female core from the beginning, but we’re seeing a wealth of female owner participation in an increasingly powerful new and visible way. Not only that, we It has permeated every aspect of the game, including referees, coaches, athletic trainers, and scouts. This is an important move in exciting change, making the NFL better and moving us forward.

“There’s still a lot of room for us. We want more women to play the role of CEO and president, but we believe we’ll get there.”

