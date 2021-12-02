When I switched from Android to iPhone, the true feelings of my friends emerged.





Now that we have FaceTime, we suddenly have friends who want to make video calls.

When I decided to switch my Android phone to an iPhone this summer, I thought it wasn’t that important. I have been texting and video chatting with family and friends for years using my Android smartphone and many non-iOS services such as WhatsApp, Signal and Instagram. When I send them text messages, I don’t even think much about what type of phone someone uses. I use the most convenient messaging service for them. Standard text may be out of date, but it still works in most cases.

iMessage is great, but it shouldn’t matter.

So I knew that buying a new phone would give me access to iMessage and FaceTime, but I thought it was another aspect of buying an iOS device. After all, Apple services like Apple Arcade and Apple Music are often touted as optimal or exclusive to Apple products, but all of them have rivals that work on both iOS and Android.

Certainly, I wondered if someone had gone beyond “green bubbles” or “blue bubbles” in the text message. However, after I started using my new iPhone, the following message started to arrive from some friends.

“I’m so happy that you’re blue now !!!”

“Welcome to Club Apple!”

“Finally.”

These are all real statements that a friend who noticed my switch made me, whether by text message or directly … and I just don’t understand why.

Yes, iMessage is useful. Yes, so is FaceTime. I personally decided to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max for iOS 14.5 design and app privacy control, but I didn’t think it would make a difference to anyone in my social circle. bottom. I didn’t particularly think that my friends were so important that they showed quite intense relief and delight.

For the past three years using Android on the Moto Z2 Play and Pixel 3 XL, the same friend has only “meeted” me on other services. Many people use WhatsApp for text messages (chat history transfer between iOS and Android will soon be supported). Google Duo is my favorite video chat method. Frankly, it already includes many of the new improvements that iOS 15 will introduce to FaceTime this fall, including invitation links, portrait mode, and chat in a web browser. The combination of Facebook Messenger and Microsoft’s Skype will hit most other contacts who are not interested in WhatsApp or Duo. And even the recent group chats that were making a fuss with MMS have moved to Instagram. (Unfortunately, I wish more people could access RCS messages …)

Despite people being clearly comfortable with these non-Apple services, in the weeks leading up to my device replacement, some of my friends said that other services when I moved to iOS. Told me a plan to quit.

“I’m the only one talking on WhatsApp,” confessed a close college friend who had previously told me “very useful.”

Two friends I’m mainly talking to on Facebook Messenger said they were excited to move the chat to iMessage, but one of them didn’t even give me the phone number. I noticed that.

Both Signal and WhatsApp provide encrypted messaging regardless of whether you’re using an iPhone.

Also, when I was using Android, another friend was rarely interested in having a video chat with me, but now that FaceTime is available, I get a call without a prompt. increase.

My family doesn’t care if I’m using an iPhone. I know that using FaceTime is their preference, but one of the most important is whether it works. So, at least with them, video chat via WhatsApp and Skype is still viable.

Even Apple is beginning to recognize that facilitating fast and easy conversations is paramount, no matter what device people are using. Opening FaceTime and including Android, Windows, and web browser participants is half a step. In iOS15, you can include the people you need for the conversation (another iPhone, Android device, or Windows machine), but in reality FaceTime is still dedicated to Apple devices. In an interview with UrAvgConsumeron YouTube, Apple’s senior vice president Craig Federighi admitted that opening FaceTime has become what its customers want.

“Often in a large group, some people didn’t have an Apple device and didn’t want to be locked out of the party, but we didn’t have to use anything other than FaceTime, so we didn’t have to. As an Apple customer, what you want, you wanted to be able to attract all your friends. “

That’s great, but competitiveness is also important. Apple knows that if it doesn’t keep up with rival services like Zoom, even the most loyal Apple customers may move away from services like FaceTime.

In my case, switching didn’t change much. I still communicate with everyone in my life. My “blue bubbles” have made it a little easier for friends and family who like the iPhone.

What is your favorite app for text messages and video chat? And is it especially important for your friends and family to use iMessage and FaceTime? Please let us know in the comments.

