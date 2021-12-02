Qualcomms Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the latest attempt to hit a Windows on Arm home run.





Qualcomm has announced the latest flagship chip for PCs, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. This, as the name implies, inherits from last year’s 8cx Gen 2 model and significantly improves performance.

The 8cx Gen 3 is the first chip for Windows computers built on the 5nm process, promising up to 85% better CPU performance and up to 60% faster GPU performance compared to the 8cx Gen 2. In addition, Qualcomm is proud to offer 60 new chips. Although it has a percent better performance per watt than its competitors’ x86 platforms, the company is extremely quiet compared to any x86 platform. Qualcomm also advertises that the chip supports a few days of battery life, but again, it didn’t provide too much detail.

As expected of the major Qualcomm laptops, the main feature of the 8cx is connectivity, and Qualcomm provides support for Snapdragon X55, X62, or X65 5G modems (manufacturer-provided 5G feature types). Depends on). In addition, 8cx Gen 3 supports Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for when you’re not on the go.

Here are some of the improvements in regular AI. There is a Qualcomms Spectra ISP. This promises improved video conference autofocus, auto white balance, auto exposure, as well as audio noise and echo cancellation capabilities.

In addition, Qualcomm has touted the power and battery life of laptop chips since it announced the first 8cx in 2018. The chip hasn’t actually taken off, except for the modified version that appears on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X laptop.

In addition, computers powered by Qualcomms silicon do not significantly undermine Intel and AMD x86 dominance for Windows, developer support is slow, and Apple’s Arm-based M1 series chips bring innovation to computers. There is no progress. ..

Maybe 8cx Gen3 will change that. But when Qualcomm is already bullying the next generation of Windows PC chips in 2023, it’s hard not to feel that 8cx Gen 3 is temporary. Designed by the Nuvia team, purchased by Qualcomm earlier this year for $ 1.4 billion, these chips provide sustainable performance in addition to providing a competitive processor for Apple’s superior M-series chips. Designed to set performance benchmarks for Windows PCs that provide leadership in battery life.

In addition to the 8cx Gen 3, Qualcomm also announced the new Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 platform. Unlike its flagship cousin, the 7c Plus Gen 3 is still built on a 6nm process, but promises up to 60% better multithreaded CPU performance and 70% better graphics than the 7c Gen 2. Like the 7c Gen 2, the 7c Plus Gen 3 is targeted at entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebooks, so it’s not as powerful as the new 8c x Gen 3. However, in addition to improving performance, Qualcomm will add an integrated Snapdragon X53 modem and enable 5G on the Qualcomms entry-for the first time level the laptop chip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/1/22811736/qualcomm-snapdragon-8cx-gen-3-announcement-laptop-arm-chip-processor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos