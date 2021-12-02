Pixel-only revival of beloved Android features





Listen to your friends, rabbits, internet people, me (whether bunny or not). Today, we need to go back to the exciting journey, as an important part of the past of Android flavors is about to plunge into the present.

So I’ll rewind a little with me. That year was 2012, exactly the same as the current moment on Earth, but only the last two digits were flicked. The Android version at the time was Android 4.1, well known as the sweet and juicy Jelly Bean. Google’s Pixel smartphone didn’t exist yet. Rather, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus acted as the flagship of the platform that summer, and the Nexus 4, where LG was born, was on its way from the virtual womb to the world.

And at that exact moment, lemme tells ya: we had a glimpse of the future.

The future was a groundbreaking Google service called Google Now. Remember that? Released as part of Android 4.1, Google Now shows how good it is when Google’s existing intelligence is combined in a clever new way and transformed into a whole new whole.

Google Now was Google’s golden ticket, the key to a future that no other company can unleash. The service combines seemingly harmless information that only Google knows to create a predictive personal portfolio. This reminded me of what I needed before I requested it and automatically provided it at the right time.

[Psst: Got a Pixel? Check out my free Pixel Academy e-course to uncover all sorts of advanced intelligence lurking within your phone!]

that. was. Incredible. And in the typical Google way: that. was. Abandoned.

Well, my google goking gag, do I have good news for you? Google Now is on the verge of an explosive resurgence, but this time it’s not called Google Now. At least at this point, it’s not available across Android, and it’s not only available to people with a Pixel. And, in the typical way, Google doesn’t seem to do anything to promote it or make the average phone-owned schmoes aware of its existence.

In fact, blinking can lead you to miss it altogether or not recognize its friendliness and the brilliance of step savings it can bring to your life. But believe me: you wouldn’t want to do that.

Google Now 2.0: From Jelly Bean to Pixel

You need to catch up with the past before you can reach the present.

Google Now was a panel that popped up as part of Android’s main home screen in case you weren’t there at the time, or if you drank too much memory-blurring material a few years later. At one point, there was also a standalone Google Now launcher that allowed anyone to bring their Googlefied home screen settings to their Android phone, regardless of who created it. (Google, of course, killed it after all.)

So what does Google Now offer before Pixel? Now let’s take a look:

When you search for a flight on your computer, a card with the latest status of that flight will wait on your mobile phone and you will be given a one-tap option to move to the appropriate airport when the time is up. As your flight status changes, Google Now will continue to provide you with the latest information. When you search for a store or service on your signed-in device, Google Now displays a map of that store or service, an estimated time to get there, and a single card on your mobile phone. Tap an option to navigate the old way your mind wants. This service monitors your Google Calendar and notifies you when you need to leave for your next appointment in order to arrive on time, based on both your current location and the latest traffic conditions. Whenever you are likely to go to work, or to other frequently visited destinations (sandwich shops, local platypus polishing specialists, etc.), traffic volume and total travel time information is automatically provided. A pop-up will be displayed.

And that was just the beginning. Google Now recommends restaurants and bars when you’re in a new area, suggests text translations and currency conversions when you’re in a foreign city, and any other kind of proactive when you need it, when you need it. Information is provided. ..

That’s why Google Now was then called the “predictive future of search.” This brings together the myriad of information that Google knows about our lives and the world in a very convenient new way that no other company can truly manage.

And Google did Google and gave up the concept before it had the opportunity to fully develop. The company saw another squirrel. Basically, a traffic-driven news feed created by a more socially interested competitor and rushing to chase it, abandoning all of Now’s originality and intelligence, and yet another scroll story. Transformed into an indistinguishable stream.

As a dashing, extraordinarily careful writer observed at the peak of Now’s deconstruction, Google’s once groundbreaking predictive intelligence home has evolved into a “clumsy-built former self-shell.” ..

Five years ago, Google Now felt like the future. Today, Google feeds feel like the past, like a slightly different spin of the ubiquitous concept, a step back from what Google achieved when it pushed its resources to the forefront. It comes across more desperately than bold. Especially for those of us using Android, it’s a shame if predictive intelligence was once an exciting marquee element of the operating system.

Sniff. Now that we’ve shed tears once or twice in the past, let’s go back and rethink Google Now’s Pixel-centric reinvention and context-rich future.

The resurrection of Google Now Pixel

Pixel is, first and foremost, Google’s mobile phone. That’s obvious, isn’t it? And shortly after arriving in 2016, Google’s homebrew Pixel has a special Google widget called At a Glance on its home screen. Widgets can display useful information throughout the day, from weather to calendar reminders, traffic and commuting alerts, email itineraries stored in Gmail to programmatically-acquired travel-related alerts.

With a new analysis of Google software currently under development, a small portion of the Pixel experience appears ready to get a plump upgrade that’s almost eerily familiar to those in the spotlight. increase.

Specifically, 9to5Google’s wise crew has found code that suggests that Google will soon connect the Pixel’s At a Glance element to the Assistant and reconstruct its purpose as follows:

The assistant will show you what you need, when you need it, on your home and lock screens.

Are you still ringing the bell? Wait a minute.

In addition to the current features, Pixel’s At a Glance area will soon be adding the following features, according to information unearthed by the friendly neighborhood Code Spelunker.

At the store: Shopping list and Google Pay reward card when in a supported store Bedtime: Upcoming bedtime from the clock app Connected device: Bluetooth device connection status and battery information Doorbell: Doorbell rang Sometimes show people at the door Fitness: Activity information from the fitness app Flashlight: Reminder when the flashlight is on Safety check: Countdown timer and stopwatch for the safety check from the personal safety app : Timer and stopwatch information from the clock app

Combine this with the Pixel-based Ata Glance feature that was unveiled at Google’s I / O conference earlier this year. It includes enhanced travel plan information, auto-calling scantable boarding pass context, and a new scrollable interface that allows you to swipe various updates. And what do we have, Amigo who loves my Android?

Yeah, you should believe it: it’s Google Now.

This feature has been updated to include more modern elements like all connected technologies. It’s in a slightly different shell that fits more naturally with Google’s current Pixel interface, but under the surface it’s the same bone and the same. The concept is the same gentle mix of proactive contextual information from various sources related to Google.

And, as with Google Now, blending all these ingredients could create a very impressive new whole that shows off the power of predictive technology and makes our lives much easier. ..

Well, don’t beat the bushes. It’s absolutely hilarious that Google pulled another 360-degree flip-flop to sell us back to the concept we abandoned a few years ago. On the other hand, in the end we will benefit, so on earth we take it.

The real question right now is whether this go-round will be followed by another platform-wide expansion, the Google Now launcher, or it’s still a Pixel-exclusive perk and is only available to those of us who have Google’s self. Is that? I made an Android device.

In 2012, platform-wide availability across the Android ecosystem seemed like a clear way for Google to move forward. Don’t wonder if the latest incarnation of Google Now will be another point in Pixel’s list of “useful and intelligent” differentiating points in 2021.

In many respects, we have a complete understanding of this entire contextual intelligence theme. But while the technology at the heart of this story is almost surprisingly familiar to what we saw in the Android 4 era, so is Google’s motive, as everything on the outside is as different as possible. Make all this happen.

Don’t miss an ounce of Pixel Magic. Sign up for the free Pixel Academy e-course to discover hidden features and time-saving tips for your favorite Pixel smartphone.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3643069/pixel-android-feature.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos