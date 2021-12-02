Digital Health Academy launched to improve digital skills





The Digital Health Academy was launched today with the goal of providing healthcare professionals with the confidence and skills to actually use digital health technology.

The impact of the pandemic has accelerated the need and use of digital health technology (DHT) over the past 18 months as it has become necessary to find innovative ways to connect with patients. However, there are digital skill gaps that require healthcare professionals to acquire sound, knowledgeable and skill-based digital capabilities to support and lead change and innovation.

Recent findings from the first UK-wide DHT innovator survey conducted by Boehringer Ingelheim in collaboration with ORCHA highlight the major concerns faced by healthcare entrepreneurs. Thirty-seven percent of the innovators surveyed are also healthcare professionals, and 86% of those surveyed say they have the resources and confidence to access, use, and recommend to patients their digital healthcare technology. I wasn’t thinking. In addition, 70% of innovator respondents ranked healthcare providers hesitant to recommend digital healthcare technology as one. Of the top four factors affecting a patient’s DHT use and access.

In response to this need, ORCHA (Organization for the Review of Care and Health Apps) has launched the Digital Health Academy to help build a digitally-enabled workforce. This need is outlined in both the NHS long-term plan and what it looks like. Framework: This new online training portal, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, will support all medical and care professionals with the right knowledge and confidence to actually use DHT effectively and safely. Designed for.

Dr. Neville Young, Director of Enterprise and Innovation at the Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network, explained the need to support healthcare professionals in the use of digital tools.

Digital Health Academy is a must. While it’s great that healthcare providers continue to invest in digital health, it’s also essential to provide the right knowledge to enable the tools provided by the best healthcare professionals. We provide the best care for our patients.

The Digital Health Academy actively engages with over 50,000 HCPs in the UK in the first year and aims to improve the digital skills of all NHS healthcare professionals by 2031.

Uday Bose, Managing Director of Boehringer Ingelheim UK & Ireland and Head of Human Pharma, added: Boehringer Ingelheim The UK and Ireland are committed to improving the health of people of today’s and future generations, and digital transformation has the power to accelerate positive changes in the healthcare system. Through the sponsorship of the Digital Health Academy, we are dedicated to improving patients’ access to digital health technology and helping them build more sustainable healthcare systems.

Developed in collaboration with NHS clinicians, universities, and ORCHA digital health professionals, the Digital Health Academy consists of two basic modules. Learning from each module is delivered in a 5-minute video that best fits the HCP’s work schedule.

Liz Ashall-Payne, founder of ORCHA, said: Busy medical professionals may be aware of the potential of medical apps, but due to their busy schedules, learning digital skills can be very difficult. Many of us at ORCHA experienced exactly this while working in the NHS role. We enthusiastically believe in the potential of health apps that support the NHS and hope that easy access to the highest quality training will make a big difference.

The NHS Long-Term Plan outlines the ambition and need to mainstream digital care throughout the system to empower patients and support staff. The Digital Health Academy actively promotes digital transformation in the NHS and expands the range of digital tools and services available to patients by improving HCP skills and confidence in DHT reference, prescribing and use. ..

The training portal will also help accelerate the procurement and use of new technologies throughout the NHS, a key ambition identified in the UK Government’s Life Sciences (LS) Vision Document.

Improving training on the use of DHT ensures that the digital tools used meet appropriate clinical safety, data protection, and accessibility standards. This helps facilitate the creation of digital prescription collections using NHS-approved DHT. The Digital Health Academy will also enable care to be provided near home as needed, significantly reducing travel to medical facilities and supporting the more environmentally friendly and sustainable NHS ambitions.

Digital Health Academy is CPD certified and is currently piloting existing ORCHA users accessible from the ORCHA dashboard.

