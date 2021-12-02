



From Star Trek to Monty Python, Amazon’s popular virtual assistants love in-joke.

Amazon

We already know that Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, can perform the basics of streaming music, reading the headlines of the day, controlling smart homes, and more. But don’t assume that all the real tasks are suitable for Alexa. Half the fun is asking a question from the left fielder to see if she can catch up. And in many cases she can.

It turns out that Alexa loves good in-joke. There is a good reason for that. Playing with your favorite Star Wars references and awkwardly distracting questions about where your baby came from are all part of Alexa’s appeal. Without it, Amazon Echo would be a less successful voice platform-after all, no one likes to talk to someone who is stuffy, unwieldy, and knows everything?

That’s why Alexa’s cloud-powered smarts are packed with fun and wacky Easter eggs, and Amazon seems to be constantly adding new ones. So whether you have a smart display like Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, chunkyEcho Studio, and Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5, and more recently Show 15, start your Alexa fun today. can do. Here is a summary of all the Easter eggs we currently know.

Alexa’s ridiculous easter egg

Think about your favorite nerdy show or movie. There’s a good chance Alexa will be a fan. Trekkers in particular appreciate the following Alexa commands:

“Alexa, beam up me.” “Alexa, set me to kill the phaser.” “Alexa. Tea. Earl Gray. Hot.”

Star Trek’s reference is just the tip of the iceberg. Alexa responds to some classic Star Wars quotes (and she keeps Han shooting first in A New Hope’s first theatrical release). She explains the theoretical consequences of crossing a stream. Fans of the Game of Thrones can tell Alexa “winter is coming” and hear one of several quotes from the show accordingly. If you are a fan of the Big Bang theory, she will take you in a game of rock-paper-scissors, lizards, and Spock.

Alexa strangely likes science fiction, which depicts the failure of artificial intelligence. This includes obvious classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey (“Alexa, Open the Door of Podbay”) and Terminator (“Alexa, Skynet?”), And a bit like the 1983 Wargame. Includes difficult titles. (“Alexa, I want to have a global thermonuclear war”).

And don’t worry. If Alexa begins to fear that it might be too powerful for her own benefit, she can always ask her to start a self-destruction sequence.

But it’s not just science fiction. Try one of the following movie or TV references: Alexa knows exactly what you’re talking about.

Alexa’s movie and TV show Easter Egg “Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya.” “Alexa, I want the truth.” “Alexa, Party, Wayne.” “Alexa, show me the money.” “Alexa, what’s the first? (Or second) Fight Club rules? “” Alexa, you can’t be serious. “” Alexa, who do you call? “” Alexa, do you talk to me? “” Alexa, I’m yours “Alexa, these aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Alexa, what’s your quest?” “Alexa, power may be with you.” “Alexa, Do you want to make a snowman? “” Alexa, do you know Muffinman? “” Alexa, party time! “” Alexa, super califragic expirodocious. “” Alexa, I’m back. ” “Alexa, unimaginable.” “Alexa, do you know Hull?” “Alexa, I” I can’t get up because I fell down “” Alexa, go home by ET phone “” Alexa who lives in the undersea pineapple? “” Burns “Alexa who shot you?” “Alexa who loves babies?” “Alexa, your mom was a hamster.” “Alexa, who shot first?” “Alexa, who is the best master?” “?” “Alexa, please give me the TV pitch of Alan Partridge.” “Alexa, live long and prosper.”

Some of my favorites are Alexa’s Monty Python reference. For example, you can follow up by asking her the airspeed of an unloaded swallow and asking how she knows about the swallow. Or you can chase after her and tell her that her mother is a hamster.

Alexa Easter Eggs for Gamers

Alexa is also gamer friendly. In addition to the downloadable Alexa skills, you can remind yourself to create recipes in Minecraft and teach you the armor sold this week on Destiny. Alexa recognizes some classic game references.

For example, if you’re a fan of the Portal series, you can ask Alexa if the cake is a lie, or if she knows GladOS, another evil AI that Alexa has an uneasy degree of familiarity with. ..

Fan service is also available if you have played the Mass Effect series. Ask Alexa, “Does this unit have a soul?”

For something a little more classic, try telling Alexa to perform a barrel roll. Or try using the Konami Command on her (top, top, bottom, bottom, left, right, left, right, B, A, start; if you’ve never fooled Contra).

Alexa Music Easter Eggs

Alexa is a very movie lover and gamer, but Alexa is also a music enthusiast. All the music related questions you ask Alexa are here.

“Alexa, I shot a man in Reno.” “Alexa, did you give me a dog?” “Alexa, sing a silly song.” “Alexa, do you really want to hurt me?” “Alexa, the fox What are you saying ?? “” Alexa, what is the war good for? “” Alexa, who plays the white boy in that funky music. “” Alexa, the shimmering little star. “” Alexa, the most lonely. What’s the number? “” Alexa, have you ever seen the rain ?? “” Alexa, I like big butt. “” Alexa, how much is that dog in the window? ” “Hello Alexa, I’m!” “Who is Alexa, Warras?” “Alexa, how many roads do you need? Does a man walk?” “Alexa, what is love?” “Alexa, more Caucasian.” “Alexa, who is the real slim shady?” “Alexa, I’ll never give up.” “Alexa, my milk shake brings all the boys. In the garden. “” Alexa, Daisy Daisy. “” Do you know Alexa, Muffinman? “” Alexa, there’s a 99 problem.” “Alexa, a beatbox for me?” “Alexa, drop the beat. “” Alexa, tell me what you really want. “

Alexa’s Easter eggs are child-friendly and enjoyable for the whole family.

Amazon Alexa Easter Eggs for Book and Theater Lovers

Alexa’s interests are vast and sophisticated, and include extensive knowledge of popular plays and literary works. Here are some questions to ask to bring out the artistic side of Alexa:

“Alexa, where did your name come from?” “Alexa, Romeo, Romeo, so are you Romeo?” “Alexa, should you live?” “Alexa, do you like green eggs and ham?” “Stolen Alexa Cookies from cookie jars? “” What’s the answer to Alexa, life, the universe, and everything? “Alexa’s best dad jokes

Alexa may not be immediately nominated for a stand-up comedy special, but some of her quirky reactions may make you smile. In addition to fun games and trivia quizzes, Alexa can also offer some of the best dad joke. Here’s what you should ask to get the cheesy humor approved by Alexa’s dad:

“Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?” “Alexa, knock, knock” “Alexa, are you blue?” “Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?” “Alexa Why are 6 people afraid of 7 people? ”Alexa, Marco! “” Alexa, why do you get rid of the corpse? “” Alexa, who is the most beautiful? “” Alexa, is your fridge working? “

Even Alexa isn’t influenced by his dad’s jokes.

Amazon Celebrity Cameo Easter Egg

Celebrities are also starting to enjoy. After appearing in Amazon’s first Super Bowl ad, you’ll hear guest appearances from Alec Baldwin and Dan Marino in the Hall of Fame NFL quarterback. The number of Oscar Baldwin’s wins over Alexa and the number of Super Bowl Rings (the answer is “zero” in both cases, but neither Baldwin nor Marino are happy to leave it alone.)

However, many other voices have been added to its repertoire since Alexa made celebrity voices available in 2016. Below is a list of celebrities who can talk to Alexa and Echo speakers.

Melissa McCarthy and Shaquille O’Neal are two recently added to Alexa’s celebrity voice cameos, but you can also talk to:

There are three simple voice commands to enable a celebrity voice cameo. Say “Alexa, enable (celebrity name)”, “Alexa, introduce (celebrity name)”, “Hey (celebrity name), tell a joke”. From there, you can ask celebrities all sorts of fun questions. This feature works with all Echo speakers from the second generation onwards.

Many of these celebrity voices have an additional charge (Melissa McCarthy, Shaquille O’Neal, and Samuel L. Jackson each have $ 2.99), but other voices have free access.

For Samuel L. Jackson’s enjoyment, say “Alexa, ask Samuel for advice” or “Alexa, ask Samuel what you think of the snake.”

Screenshots by Macy Meyer / CNET Random Easter Eggs for even more fun

Not all Easter eggs are obvious pop culture references or movie star ego plays. From time to time, Alexa offers surprisingly accurate answers to difficult questions, and subtle avoidance to questions you may not want her to answer.

This is useful if you have small children. Ask Alexa about Santa Claus and she tells her that she played with her and heard great things about the man. When you ask her how the baby is made, she stutters a nasty reply telling her mom or dad to ask.

Alexa also addresses the types of scientific questions she may be familiar with. Ask her about the laws of robotics and she will give you a perfect overview. Ask her about the Turing test (and if she passes) and explain that she doesn’t want to pass as a human, so she doesn’t have to. But nothing has been said yet about whether she can beat you in a Go game.

All the other Alexa Easter eggs that don’t fit the category perfectly, but need attention, are: “Alexa, can you sing with Autotune?” “Alexa, High Five” “Alexa, rap.” “Alexa, are you a geek?” “Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?” “Alexa, what if you step on Lego?” “Alexa, take me to your leader.” “Alexa, pretend.” Alexa, test 1-2-3. “Alexa, does this unit have a soul?” “Alexa, do you fall in love at first sight?” “Alexa, tell me the scary facts.” “Alexa, random facts.” “Alexa, tongue twister.” “Alexa, I recommend naughty.” “Alexa, throw a coin.” “Alexa, do you want to lower your ears?” “Alexa, tell me something interesting.” “Alexa, magic.” “Alexa, do you have a UFO?” “Alexa, what sounds do rabbits make?” “Alexa, what is your favorite sandwich?” “Alexa, your favorite drink. “What’s the thing?” “Alexa, speak like a pirate.” “Alexa, sing the alphabet.” “Alexa, give me a rapper.” “Alexa, tell me gossip. “” Alexa, who is your celebrity? “” Alexa, please give me some words of wisdom. “Alexa, what’s the point of the bee?”

Like Alexa’s other skills and routines, the list of Easter eggs will continue to grow. Is there anything you missed? Please let me know. This list is updated regularly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/amazon-alexa-best-easter-eggs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

