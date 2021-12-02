December lineup of PS Plus revealed for PS4 and PS5





Mortal Shell will join the PS Plus lineup next December.

Credit: Playstack

Sony unveiled its December lineup of free games for PS Plus subscribers on Wednesday.

As expected, the leak was correct. This month’s game is exactly what the leaker said.

What’s more, these are all pretty good games in practice, ending Sony’s stagnant PlayStation Plus run that had been going on for months. One of the December games is really great, the other two are the type of games you would expect from a subscription service title that you might not have purchased at launch, but you can try it for free. ..

The following games are free for PS Plus subscribers to download from Tuesday, December 7th:

PS4 mortal shell (PS5 backward compatibility) PS4 Godfall and PS4 PS5 DC LEGO Super Villan (PS5 backward compatibility)

Godfall is just one thing I’ve done, and I know it’s got a lot of reviews from critics and gamers as well, but it’s a very fun fight with great graphics and fun fighting. It looks like a shop / predator.

If you enjoy playing TT Games LEGO titles and playing as bad guys, DC LEGO Supervillains will check all the correct checkboxes. And you can always play it in split screen with fun friends.

It’s a game that everyone should be really excited about, but it’s Mortal Shell. It’s one of the absolute best soul-like games, and it truly captures the mood and atmosphere as well as the challenges and sophisticated combat of Dark Souls on the map. This is good news for gamers as it has just appeared on the Xbox Game Pass.

What do you think of this month’s PS Plus lineup? Did Sony finally break the losing streak? Are you excited to play, or what you have already played?

PS You can still download the free PS Plus games for November. In fact, it wasn’t a great month, but it offered some really decent titles rather than the worst lineup of PlayStation Plus.

