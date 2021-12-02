DC meets candidates for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards





With one month left, 2021 was a year of progress for the DC technology and entrepreneurial community.

Throughout the year, we saw pivots and readjustments from entities across the DMV. So far, DC tech has seen moves towards goals that emphasize social justice, such as anti-racism in the workplace and ESG initiatives. Boom in fields such as cyber security and educational technology. Moreover, it was a year of venture capital like no other.

But in the wake of a pandemic, all its success wouldn’t be possible without a good player trying to move things forward. And it seems right to honor this year’s prominence by offering the right to brag. This year’s Technical.ly Awards celebrates leaders who form teams and communities, small (and large) business victories, and those who create the future.

We solicited nominations from community members earlier this fall and curated these finalists based on our own reports. Now you can vote for anyone you think is worth taking the money home. Voting will be held until EOD on Wednesday, December 8th, and winners will be announced on December 15th.

Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Award

The details of the candidates are as follows.

Tech Community Leader of the Year

Who made this community the best through building coalitions, non-profit activities, access-oriented initiatives, policymaking, or other channels?

In her role at Walker’s Legacy Foundation, Ayris Scales: Walker’s Legacy, Scales works as a non-profit organization to provide entrepreneurial, financial and professional support to boost the economic prosperity of the region. I am supervising. Her previous admiration included the district’s chief services officer, identifying resources and partnerships for social change, and the first executive director of the DC Promise Neighborhood Initiative, a startup to end poverty between DC generations. increase. Alexander is the power behind Disruptive, a local accelerator for female founders and an advisory firm for startups. She is also the co-sponsor and strategic leader of DC Startup Week, an annual event series for local entrepreneurs, and co-founder of the CRE Connect Summit. The CityWorks initiative, Durant, is working to build a pipeline of engineers in Washington, DC, especially for young students in color and women. She assists in developing technology education policies and leads a three-year apprenticeship program that places students in the role of top technology companies. Sammy Popat: Popat is the go -UMD, Interim Director of the University of Maryland’s Mixed / Extended / Virtual Reality Innovation Center (MAVRIC), demonstrating innovation and entrepreneurship at College Parks such as Startup UMD, TheTerp Entrepreneurship Network, and Innov8MD. Got an initiative to build an ecosystem at. He is also the school’s first campus connector and university manager in the Discovery District. Josh Labrie, Director of the NOVAsSySTEMic Outreach Program: At Northern Virginia Community College, Labrie is leading an effort to develop an IT talent pipeline that is expected to add hundreds. He also directs the SySTEMic outreach program. This program aims to involve students from local schools in STEM. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Inventor of the Year

Which product, project, or release is best to change the industry this year?

Socially Determined Digital Landscape: Using a data platform focused on social determinants of health, DC companies measure the presence of technological components within the community from digital equity lenses, which is the community. Launched a digital landscape tool to measure how it affects your health and business. Healp: Created by Elizabeth Tikoyan, Healp is a swipe-style social platform that allows users to work with fellow patients and their own. You can talk about your medical condition, discuss your experiences, and cloud source your treatment information. Opus, a music and literature platform, uses technology to automatically create lesson plans with popular songs to increase literacy rates in public schools. DC Crash Bot Project Code: This project is fully built by volunteers and automatically collects and compares car crash data. It is based on a report from the DC Department of Transportation (DDOT) that helps reduce collisions with pedestrians and cyclists. The project was so successful that the creator won a meeting with DDOT.RubiRides. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, this app has developed a special ride-sharing app to help kids travel safely. The family is assigned a regular driver, scrutinized by the team, and the app allows you to stay in touch with the driver while riding. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards CTO of the Year

Who is leading the breakthrough technical work within a company or organization? (Note: Similar titles other than the CTO have been accepted.)

Mike Gionfriddo, CTO of Pie Insurance: As CTO, Gionfriddo led the technical side of DC insurers through a number of 2021 achievements, including the $ 118 million acquisition of Series C and the Western Select Insurance Company. Howard University Enterprise Technology Services Head: After working at the university for 13 years, Osaghae took over all IT responsibilities in July. This includes all product strategies, policies, budgets, network operations, and management for the cloud-based system Workday. She also led the school through a cyberattack in October. Renee Forney, Senior Director of Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure Security at Microsoft: During his 30-year career, Virginia engineers have played a leading role in the General Affairs Department of the US Department of Land Security. Department of Homeland Security, Ministry of Energy and Capital One. In addition, she developed a summer internship program at DHS, increasing opportunities for BIPOC and mentor students at Morehouse College, where she is an instructor. The company’s efforts to extend machine learning to add tools that allow users to see spending insights, create a monthly budget, track that budget from the app, and view credit reports. Since its establishment in 2014, it has led the technical side of DC cybersecurity company Arlo. After seven years of quiet bootstrap growth, Ford has grown 2,758% over the past three years, ranking in Inc’s 153rd place. .5000 list. In 2021, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with Verizon. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Startup of the Year.

What are the promising young companies that are tackling interesting issues or inspiring a brighter collective future?

Up to: DC-founded rental payment company offers lessors and landlords flexible payment options, allowing residents to pay rent in small increments throughout the month. By the end of this year, we expect to reach 100,000 users and 300,000 homes and apartments on the system. We have also finished the funding round this year. CarpeDM: Co-founders Sali Hama and Naza Shelley officially launched a dating app and matchmaking service for black women this fall. The app is specially designed to provide black women with a positive dating experience and has added a background check to increase user safety. HUED: Founded by Kimberly Wilson, this Maryland startup is committed to improving the quality of care for BIPOC patients, providing a digital curriculum of racial, ethnic and language search options and anti-racist policies for providers. Provided provider. Oh, it landed a $ 1.6 million funding round led by the Women Founder Fund with the participation of the Serena Williams Fund The Ventures. The company raised a total of $ 15 million in 2021. Governor: Founded by DC-native Jeremiah Lowin, the startup automates tasks such as scheduling, monitoring, and retries that put extra stress on data scientists and engineers, ultimately helping with orchestration issues. Just this year, a remote-first data flow automation company raised $ 43.5 million. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Growth Company of the Year

Which growing companies are shaping the future of the industry?

Class Technology: The edtech company, backed by Tom Brady and SoftBank, is built for remote classrooms and has a platform for teachers to attend, take supervisor exams, and talk one-on-one with students through Zoom. Despite being under two years old, blackboard graduate Michael Chase’s DC-based class has raised $ 160 million since its launch in 2020 and is aiming for unicorn status. After the release, it will raise $ 635 million for $ 2 billion and an additional $ 132 million in unpaid warrants. In 2021, he also contributed to the development of the University of Maryland Quantum Center and established partnerships with GE Research, Goldman Sachs and Google. GetUpside: DC retail technology company has grown 60,259% in DMV over the last three years, ranked second on the 2021 Deloitte Fast 500 list, and added Uber to its partner list alongside Instacart and DoorDash. By the end of 2021, we plan to offer cashback transactions with 50,000 stores across the United States. ID.me: An identity technology company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, raised 100 million rounds twice this year instead of once, and won unicorn status in March. In addition, more than 1,000 people have been added to the team, reaching 60 million members on the network. Arcadia: This DC-based renewable energy technology company, run by founder Kiran Batraju, also won a $ 100 million mega-round in September. That’s $ 21 million for Series C in December 2020, plus a total of $ 180 million since its inception in 2014. In 2021, we entered two new markets in the United States and acquired three new companies, Real Simple Energy and Nanogridand. iSolar. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Culture Builder of the Year

What sympathetic leaders or organizers make the workplace or professional group more comprehensive, resilient or engaging?

Amira El-Gawly, Founder and CEO of Mannifesta: El-Gawly founded Mannifesta, a DC workplace cultural institution for human-centered workplace-focused associations, professional associations, small businesses and start-ups. .. She is also a Culture First DC Chapter Leader, providing local workplace culture meetings. Focuses on mental health efforts in the workplace. Last year, she helped businesses and leaders respond to countless large-scale social and political events such as pandemics, parliamentary riots, and Derek Chauvin’s verdict. SAIC: As Head of Human Resources, O’Hara oversaw all work of Science Applications International Corporation to add flexible scheduling options to 26,000 primarily remote employees. After a successful policy allowing biweekly Friday vacations, O’Hara and SAIC reassessed the addition of a four-day work week option. Geter is a non-profit organization that oversaw the launch of the Workplace Equity Initiative this year. The Workplace Culture Initiative focuses on how black female employees can improve their physical and mental health by eliminating racism in the workplace. Getter and her team have developed tools such as metrics, mentor connections and salary negotiation methods. Williams, Chief Diversity Officer, Rachel The Motley Fool: After a role in X, the research arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet, and StubHub and Yelp, Williams was the first Chief Diversity Officer of Alexandria, Virginia this year. I joined the company. There she leads recruitment, leadership development, employee involvement and retention efforts. She also advises the product team as it plans to expand into a diverse community. Companies voting for 2021 Technical.ly Awards: Truebill, IonQ, Arlo Solutions, Prefect, Class Technologies, Pie Insurance, GetUpside, The Motley Fool, Arcadia, Howard University, Words LIIVE, ID.me, Code for DC, Microsoft, Technical .ly -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/dc/2021/12/01/technically-awards-voting-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos