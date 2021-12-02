The Future of Fiber Optic Innovation: Part III





Read Part II of this series here.

The telecommunications industry is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the invention of low-loss fiber optics and is amazed at the amazing advances in optical transmission technology and its revolutionary impact on people’s lives. However, many other parts of the world take “bandwidth” as a matter of course as the air we breathe and the water we drink, exponentially the bandwidth provided by optical transmission. Continue to consume. Available.

As we all witnessed, the global COVID-19 pandemic over the last 18 months has created a demand for bandwidth as people work online, educate, and even socialize at home. I just accelerated it. Figure 1 shows daily IP traffic on the AT & T network in 2020, which corresponds to a three-year increase in bandwidth utilization in just one week in March last year. We hope that the pandemic and lockdown will end in 2021, but people’s online habits and bandwidth consumption may have changed in the foreseeable future. A significant portion of the workforce is expected to continue working remotely, at least a few days a week.

Image Source: AT & T. Click here for an enlarged version of this image.

In addition to the bandwidth demand driven by active home use, the Internet of Things (IOT) continues to drive consumer broadband demand. Every second, 127 new IoT devices connect to the Internet (Source: McKinsey Global Institute), and appliances make up about 63% of all installed IoT devices (Source: Statista). By 2025, the amount of IoT data is projected to be 79.4 zettabytes (Source: Statista). And while the focus these days is on going to work or school at home, people are hoping for what the quality of their “on the move” mobile connection will be, returning to the mobile and global world. I am anxious. They experience Wi-Fi at home. With the adoption of 5G and 6G in the future, further densification and additional fiber will be required to connect small cells for front holes. 5G and 6G are also expected to significantly increase backhaul traffic over fiber optics.

It is clear that bandwidth demand will continue to grow exponentially. Optical transport capacity needs to be expanded to meet this demand, but at the same time the cost per bit needs to be reduced, and optical transport equipment needs to be more space and power efficient. New and innovative technologies may be needed to increase optical transport capacity, along with further integration to reduce optical transport costs.

Increased optical transport capacity

More than 25 years after the first optical amplifiers were deployed, wavelength division multiplexing and frequent optical-electric-optical regeneration can be eliminated, and the pace of optical transport innovation is very fast, with available capacity. You can stay ahead of demand. .. Today, optical systems can operate within the dB limit of Shannon, and experts agree that it will take a great deal of effort to reach that limit with even a small portion of dB. Existing technologies can be further developed to gradually improve the optical transport capacity. For example, higher symbol rate (eg, over 200GBaud), higher order modulation (eg, 256 QAM), transmission band expansion (eg, including S band), ubiquitous use of hybrid Raman amplification, enhanced non-linearity. Compensation, and smaller CMOS node sizes (for example, from the current 7nm to 5nm to 3nm or less) are likely to be well known in the industry.

However, the technologies mentioned above are unlikely to continue to expand to meet the projected demand for optical transport over the next 20 years or more. You may need a technology disruptor. As an example, the adoption of coherent detection with digital signal processing for long-range optical transmission was a mess in 2008 when direct detection systems operating at 40 Gb / s per wavelength faced severe limitations. Digital coherent detection has also been adopted in metro applications and is being considered in future short-range applications, including “coherent lights” in data centers, assuming that the cost of coherence can be scaled as bitrates increase. .. Properly.

Based on recent research on fiber optic communications, it can be inferred that the possible confusion may be related to one or more new technologies. Hollow cores or microstructured fibers, where light is directed through the hollow regions of the air rather than the silica glass cores of traditional fibers, have been studied for over 20 years. These attributes include low latency and low non-linearity (that is, high power can be put into the fiber to increase the signal-to-noise ratio), and within the last two years, the loss of hollow core fiber is significant. Decreased, hollow core fibers are cabled, paving the way for a wide range of potential applications beyond high frequency trading. New optical materials are continually being sought as an alternative to traditional indium phosphide and the more newly adopted silicon photonics. New material systems that can be integrated into silicon photonics are also being sought. In addition, breakthroughs in optical amplification may allow scaling of optical transport capacity. The development of practical full Raman amplification or compact and inexpensive optical amplifiers that can be placed at short distance intervals enables near “transparent” fiber optics in terms of loss.

On the other hand, by making the best use of the information obtained by the coherent receiver and possibly using machine learning, the optical channel is continuously monitored, the bit rate is adjusted, and the capacity is always maximized. can do. 2 or 3 dB static margin. Finally, the research community has been exploring spatial divisional multiplexing for over a decade. Multi-core and multi-mode fibers faced significant challenges before considering large-scale deployments, but many advances have been made. Utilizing multiple parallel fiber optics in a “multirail” system offers many advantages and linear scaling of optical transport capacitance. However, lowering the cost per bit requires significant development effort to enable the amplifier array, share the pump across multiple fibers, and increase packaging efficiency.

Finally, when considering which technologies can be confusing, note that due to early technology limitations, many optical innovations have been set aside from research to commercialization. It is important to do. Some of these innovations were “rediscovered” when realization technology advanced, and were subsequently commercialized and deployed, leading to a significant increase in optical transport capacity. Coherent detection by digital signal processing is a typical example. Therefore, the quotation marks should be used to conclude that “new” technologies are likely to be needed to increase optical transport capacity, along with further integration to reduce optical transport costs.

AT & T Services, Inc. Andre Fuetsch, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Lynn E. Nelson, Lead Member of the Technical Staff for Optical Platform Development at AT & T Laboratories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lightreading.com/opticalip/the-future-of-fiber-optic-innovation-part-iii/a/d-id/773834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

